Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Willows Apartments offer residents affordable apartment living in the lower northeast section of Philadelphia, PA; just minutes from public transit, shopping, dining and entertainment. Recently renovated apartments include updated kitchens, spacious floorplans, wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closets and tile bathrooms. This location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. A professional team is waiting to welcome you to your new home.