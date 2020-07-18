Amenities

1321 S Hollywood St Available 09/01/20 Point Breeze Special - Newly Renovated 2BR x 1.5BA Home! - In the Vibrant Neighborhood of Point Breeze!! This stylish 2 bedroom 1 and half bath has plenty living space, an abundance of new windows and contemporary detail. Includes hardwood floors, recessed lighting, open living room. Once you enter the home from the porch you will be welcomed by awesome modern living/dining space and kitchen with brand new floors. The modern kitchen features brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, refrigerator). As you enter through the front door, you are walking on brand new hardwood floors that run all the way through the length of the home. Beyond the kitchen you'll find access to the rear yard, perfect for summer get-togethers. All bedrooms provide plenty of sunlight and closet space. The basement is partially finished. This stunning home includes brand new plumbing and electric, new windows throughout. Newly vinyl siding in the front and back. High efficiency HVAC (Heat/AC), new wiring throughout, new plumbing. Convenient to HUP, CHOP, Center City, University City, the suburbs, and New Fashion District shopping and public transportation! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



