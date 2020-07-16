Rent Calculator
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:10 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7015 SW Oak Street
7015 Southwest Oak Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7015 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Ranch style home, 2 fireplaces, family room and living room, designated laundry room, covered patio, double size detached garage. Large yard with monthly yard maintenance included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7015 SW Oak Street have any available units?
7015 SW Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tigard, OR
.
What amenities does 7015 SW Oak Street have?
Some of 7015 SW Oak Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7015 SW Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
7015 SW Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 SW Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 7015 SW Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tigard
.
Does 7015 SW Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 7015 SW Oak Street offers parking.
Does 7015 SW Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 SW Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 SW Oak Street have a pool?
No, 7015 SW Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 7015 SW Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 7015 SW Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 SW Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7015 SW Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 SW Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7015 SW Oak Street has units with air conditioning.
