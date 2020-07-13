Apartment List
/
OR
/
tigard
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tigard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,349
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
64 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,345
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
15 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,283
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1022 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 24 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
Monroe Square
11950 Southwest Lincoln Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monroe Square in Tigard. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 9
9272 Southwest Martha Street
9272 Southwest Martha Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1182 sqft
Light and bright Tigard three bedroom with newer flooring and updated new kitchen. The main floor features the kitchen, dining room, and living room with vaulted ceilings. In addition one bedroom is located on the main floor.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd
11949 Southwest Bull Mountain Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3034 sqft
Beautiful Tigard Home in Impeccable Condition sits on Private lot- Easy Entertaining Home w/ Gourmet Kitchen & More! - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: No Pets! Approximate Sq.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
11040 SW Legacy Oak way
11040 Southwest Legacy Oak Way, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Great Home in Tigard - 3br/2.5ba with Bonus room on 3rd floor 1 car Garage Gas fireplace and A/C Right near Tigard Fred Meyer $40 Per person 18 and over Background check No Pets Preferred (RLNE5914254)

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007
16668 Southwest Snowdale Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2877 sqft
Lovely Beaverton Home 3BR, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 13
13053 SW CADDY PLACE
13053 Southwest Caddy Place, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1450 sqft
Adorable Townhouse Close To Progress Ridge - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 5
7340 SW Hermoso Way
7340 Southwest Hermoso Way, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
7340 SW Hermoso Way Available 07/15/20 Update One-Level In Tigard! Hardwoods, Tile, Large Backyard and More!!! - Available: July 15, 2020 Pet’s: Possible with approval and increased deposit Approximate Sq Ft: 1500 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Heating:

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Please call or text 971-295-8088 for more information. Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
11760 SW Koski Dr
11760 Southwest Koski Drive, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
This is the one - month to month lease available! Large 1800 sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great close in Tigard location near Hwy 217. Big master bedroom with attached bath that has a soaking tub, walk in closet and separate shower.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
10850 Southwest Huntington Avenue
10850 Southwest Huntington Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1352 sqft
Beautiful Tigard Townhouse in a great location. Light and bright spaces. Quiet neighborhood. New engineered hardwood flooring. Efficient kitchen with SS appliances. 2 ample sized bedrooms including one with an en-suite bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
23 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
11 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,388
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Murray Hill
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,307
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
26 Units Available
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,216
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,065
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
City Guide for Tigard, OR

They city of Tigardpronounced ty-gerdwas originally named after Wilson M. Tigard who was an early settler in the era. Tigard, like many other settlers at the time, didn't have enough money to pay for a 320-acre plot of land, so instead of money, he paid with two Spanish cows. We don't know how much the land was supposed to cost, but getting all those acres for two cows seems like a good deal to us.

Tigard happens to be where 49,011 individuals have decided to inhabit. Although, they didn't get to trade cows for theprivilegeof living here. The 11.81 square miles that is Tigard is divided into an odd 13 digits. Those 13 digits combined make the city the 12th largest in Oregon. Too much math yet? However, the vast surroundings, fantastic institution system, and budget-friendly housing rates are threatening to change all that, meaning this city is on a growth spurt.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tigard? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tigard, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tigard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

