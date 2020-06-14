317 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR
They city of Tigardpronounced ty-gerdwas originally named after Wilson M. Tigard who was an early settler in the era. Tigard, like many other settlers at the time, didn't have enough money to pay for a 320-acre plot of land, so instead of money, he paid with two Spanish cows. We don't know how much the land was supposed to cost, but getting all those acres for two cows seems like a good deal to us.
Tigard happens to be where 49,011 individuals have decided to inhabit. Although, they didn't get to trade cows for theprivilegeof living here. The 11.81 square miles that is Tigard is divided into an odd 13 digits. Those 13 digits combined make the city the 12th largest in Oregon. Too much math yet? However, the vast surroundings, fantastic institution system, and budget-friendly housing rates are threatening to change all that, meaning this city is on a growth spurt.
Finding an apartment in Tigard that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.