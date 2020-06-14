Apartment List
/
OR
/
tigard
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

317 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR

Finding an apartment in Tigard that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
20 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
13 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,102
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
7 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
71 Units Available
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,345
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
9 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
$
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
1 Unit Available
10450 SW McDonald St.
10450 Southwest Mcdonald Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Brighton Hill Apartments - Property Id: 155455 Welcome Home to Brighton Hill Apartments. We are located in Tigard, a suburb west of Portland, Oregon. The Tri-Met bus system is only two blocks away.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
7759 SW Bonita Rd - 304
7759 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
850 sqft
Wonderful light and bright, top floor with vaulted ceilings and in unit full size washer and dryer. Large closets, tons of storage. A small, friendly community...

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
1 Unit Available
11555 SW 88th Ave 4-38
11555 Southwest 88th Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our convenient Tigard location shares access to Tigard Plaza, so no need to drive to find what you might need as it is just out your door.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
1 Unit Available
11624 SW Lomita Ave C-01
11624 Southwest Lomita Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our convenient Tigard location shares access to Tigard Plaza, so no need to drive to find what you might need as it is just out your door.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
1 Unit Available
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard. Within walking distant is Tigard's downtown Main Street filled with quaint, local shops and delicious dinning options.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,090
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
11 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,108
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
906 sqft
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Murray Hill
11 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Murray Hill
26 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,144
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,257
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 05:10pm
Greenway
1 Unit Available
Conestoga Park II
10000 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in South Beaverton, close to Greenway Park and Washington Square. Units include washer and dryer, fireplace, and private balcony or patio with outdoor storage shed. Tennis courts, playground and plenty of parking onsite.
City Guide for Tigard, OR

They city of Tigardpronounced ty-gerdwas originally named after Wilson M. Tigard who was an early settler in the era. Tigard, like many other settlers at the time, didn't have enough money to pay for a 320-acre plot of land, so instead of money, he paid with two Spanish cows. We don't know how much the land was supposed to cost, but getting all those acres for two cows seems like a good deal to us.

Tigard happens to be where 49,011 individuals have decided to inhabit. Although, they didn't get to trade cows for theprivilegeof living here. The 11.81 square miles that is Tigard is divided into an odd 13 digits. Those 13 digits combined make the city the 12th largest in Oregon. Too much math yet? However, the vast surroundings, fantastic institution system, and budget-friendly housing rates are threatening to change all that, meaning this city is on a growth spurt.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tigard? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tigard, OR

Finding an apartment in Tigard that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Tigard 1 BedroomsTigard 2 BedroomsTigard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTigard 3 BedroomsTigard Accessible ApartmentsTigard Apartments with Balcony
Tigard Apartments with GarageTigard Apartments with GymTigard Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTigard Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTigard Apartments with Parking
Tigard Apartments with PoolTigard Apartments with Washer-DryerTigard Dog Friendly ApartmentsTigard Pet Friendly PlacesTigard Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University