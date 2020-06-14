199 Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR with gym
They city of Tigardpronounced ty-gerdwas originally named after Wilson M. Tigard who was an early settler in the era. Tigard, like many other settlers at the time, didn't have enough money to pay for a 320-acre plot of land, so instead of money, he paid with two Spanish cows. We don't know how much the land was supposed to cost, but getting all those acres for two cows seems like a good deal to us.
Tigard happens to be where 49,011 individuals have decided to inhabit. Although, they didn't get to trade cows for theprivilegeof living here. The 11.81 square miles that is Tigard is divided into an odd 13 digits. Those 13 digits combined make the city the 12th largest in Oregon. Too much math yet? However, the vast surroundings, fantastic institution system, and budget-friendly housing rates are threatening to change all that, meaning this city is on a growth spurt.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tigard renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.