199 Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tigard renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
13 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,091
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
19 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
6 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
70 Units Available
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,345
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
9 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.
17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1998 sqft
Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Murray Hill
29 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
11 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,108
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
906 sqft
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Murray Hill
11 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Murray Hill
26 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,144
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,257
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Sexton Mountain
1 Unit Available
9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7
9380 Southwest 146th Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
884 sqft
Beautiful Beaverton Condo in Sought After Murrayhill Location.

Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
Vose
1 Unit Available
7720 South West Bel-aire Drive
7720 SW Bel Aire Dr, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
This is a two story town home included in a complex of 12 units. Located off of Denney and Hwy 217, your town home includes a single car garage and washer-dryer hook-ups.
Results within 5 miles of Tigard
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,490
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Central Beaverton
13 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
City Guide for Tigard, OR

They city of Tigardpronounced ty-gerdwas originally named after Wilson M. Tigard who was an early settler in the era. Tigard, like many other settlers at the time, didn't have enough money to pay for a 320-acre plot of land, so instead of money, he paid with two Spanish cows. We don't know how much the land was supposed to cost, but getting all those acres for two cows seems like a good deal to us.

Tigard happens to be where 49,011 individuals have decided to inhabit. Although, they didn't get to trade cows for theprivilegeof living here. The 11.81 square miles that is Tigard is divided into an odd 13 digits. Those 13 digits combined make the city the 12th largest in Oregon. Too much math yet? However, the vast surroundings, fantastic institution system, and budget-friendly housing rates are threatening to change all that, meaning this city is on a growth spurt.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tigard? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tigard, OR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tigard renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

