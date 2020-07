Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors carpet extra storage stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog park

Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if you never wanted to leave home! You'll love the exceptional views and wide-open green spaces surrounding our choice apartment community. Our fitness center is always available for your use and an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub are great places for recreation and relaxation. Our elegant clubhouse features a fireside lounge and big-screen TV for your enjoyment. As for your car, we even have garages and covered parking available. We're close to exceptional community colleges, Bridgeport Village, and Washington Square Mall. Discover our prime location when you visit our Tigard apartments today.