2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 PM
187 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
14 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
17 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
71 Units Available
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
11 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
986 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
7 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1006 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
912 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
906 sqft
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Murray Hill
17 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Murray Hill
25 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
11 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
974 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Murray Hill
7 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
977 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Murray Hill
6 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
2 Units Available
Gravens Grove
13020 Southwest Dickson Street, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Welcome to Graven's Grove located in the exclusive King City area. Brand new luxury apartment homes where you will embrace yourself in style.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104
15255 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants - Rare Lake View! This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
1 Unit Available
13060 Southwest Dickson Street
13060 Southwest Dickson Street, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1108 sqft
Graven's Grove is a recently constructed luxury apartment community located in beautiful King City Oregon. Each of our 22 well appointed homes boasts modern features and elegant design details.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Sexton Mountain
1 Unit Available
9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7
9380 Southwest 146th Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
884 sqft
Beautiful Beaverton Condo in Sought After Murrayhill Location.
1 of 17
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113
8720 Southwest Tualatin Road, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1022 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Tualatin Greens Condo - DESCRIPTION: This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom condo has so many great features! The unit itself is spacious at 1,022 square feet not including the great covered balcony overlooking the pool and hot tub.
Results within 5 miles of Tigard
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
