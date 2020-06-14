Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

277 Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR with garage

Tigard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
19 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
13 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,102
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
7 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
9 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.
17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1998 sqft
Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
1 Unit Available
8922 SW Greensward Lane
8922 Southwest Greensward Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2261 sqft
8922 SW Greensward Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home with Office in Bonita Neighborhood of Tigard - A rare beauty! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a wonderful office/den or library in Tigard close to shopping, parks and entertainment.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
1 Unit Available
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard. Within walking distant is Tigard's downtown Main Street filled with quaint, local shops and delicious dinning options.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
1 Unit Available
11760 SW Koski Dr
11760 Southwest Koski Drive, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
This is the one - month to month lease available! Large 1800 sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great close in Tigard location near Hwy 217. Big master bedroom with attached bath that has a soaking tub, walk in closet and separate shower.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Murray Hill
29 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Murray Hill
26 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,144
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,257
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 05:19pm
Ashcreek
2 Units Available
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,070
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
788 sqft
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
2 Units Available
Gravens Grove
13020 Southwest Dickson Street, King City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Welcome to Graven's Grove located in the exclusive King City area. Brand new luxury apartment homes where you will embrace yourself in style.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104
15255 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants - Rare Lake View! This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
13224 SW 63rd Ave
13224 Southwest 63rd Avenue, Clackamas County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1694 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Raleigh Hills
1 Unit Available
7595 SW 80th Place
7595 Southwest 80th Place, Garden Home-Whitford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2328 sqft
7595 SW 80th Place Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Garden Home 3-Bed House w/Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Bonus Rooms, and Dining Room! - This spacious property is nestled in a forested and green area just inside of Garden Home and near Multnomah Village! This

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosewood
1 Unit Available
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd.
5856 Lakeview Blvd, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. - Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New carpet. New interior and exterior paint. Minutes away from the lake. Easy access to I-5. Minutes away from stores and shopping.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
11938 SW Chukar Ter
11938 Southwest Chukar Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1680 sqft
Scholls Ferry Rd Townhome Surrounded by Shopping and Entertainment - 11938 SW Chukar Ter Beaverton, OR 97007 This beautiful pet friendly townhome is located in the heart of the desired Progress Ridge and Barrows Rd neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
Vose
1 Unit Available
7720 South West Bel-aire Drive
7720 SW Bel Aire Dr, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
This is a two story town home included in a complex of 12 units. Located off of Denney and Hwy 217, your town home includes a single car garage and washer-dryer hook-ups.

1 of 21

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
12820 SW Dipper Ln # 100
12820 Southwest Dipper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1501 sqft
Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center.
City Guide for Tigard, OR

They city of Tigardpronounced ty-gerdwas originally named after Wilson M. Tigard who was an early settler in the era. Tigard, like many other settlers at the time, didn't have enough money to pay for a 320-acre plot of land, so instead of money, he paid with two Spanish cows. We don't know how much the land was supposed to cost, but getting all those acres for two cows seems like a good deal to us.

Tigard happens to be where 49,011 individuals have decided to inhabit. Although, they didn't get to trade cows for theprivilegeof living here. The 11.81 square miles that is Tigard is divided into an odd 13 digits. Those 13 digits combined make the city the 12th largest in Oregon. Too much math yet? However, the vast surroundings, fantastic institution system, and budget-friendly housing rates are threatening to change all that, meaning this city is on a growth spurt.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tigard? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tigard, OR

Tigard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

