tigard neighborhood area 8
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Tigard Neighborhood Area 8, Tigard, OR
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
17 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
15795 Southwest Serena Court
15795 Southwest Serena Court, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2879 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Tigard! This spacious home features a custom kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
9 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,283
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
9272 Southwest Martha Street
9272 Southwest Martha Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1182 sqft
Light and bright Tigard three bedroom with newer flooring and updated new kitchen. The main floor features the kitchen, dining room, and living room with vaulted ceilings. In addition one bedroom is located on the main floor.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd
11949 Southwest Bull Mountain Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3034 sqft
Beautiful Tigard Home in Impeccable Condition sits on Private lot- Easy Entertaining Home w/ Gourmet Kitchen & More! - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: No Pets! Approximate Sq.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
7747 SW Bonita Rd - 106
7747 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great ground floor, end unit. Tons of storage, full size washer & dryer in unit. A small, friendly community...all apartment homes feature full size washers and dryers, European kitchens, and generous storage and closet space.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Please call or text 971-295-8088 for more information. Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
7759 SW Bonita Rd - 104
7759 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
850 sqft
Wonderfully convenient ground floor unit with no steps...full size washer and dryer included, tons of storage and closet space thruout. A small, friendly community...
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
11 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,388
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
14 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
882 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,307
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
27 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,216
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
