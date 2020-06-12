/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
167 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
18 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
11 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
7 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
1 Unit Available
8922 SW Greensward Lane
8922 Southwest Greensward Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2261 sqft
8922 SW Greensward Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home with Office in Bonita Neighborhood of Tigard - A rare beauty! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a wonderful office/den or library in Tigard close to shopping, parks and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.
17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road, Tigard, OR
Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
1 Unit Available
11760 SW Koski Dr
11760 Southwest Koski Drive, Tigard, OR
This is the one - month to month lease available! Large 1800 sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great close in Tigard location near Hwy 217. Big master bedroom with attached bath that has a soaking tub, walk in closet and separate shower.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
22 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1190 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Murray Hill
25 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raleigh Hills
1 Unit Available
7595 SW 80th Place
7595 Southwest 80th Place, Garden Home-Whitford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2328 sqft
7595 SW 80th Place Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Garden Home 3-Bed House w/Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Bonus Rooms, and Dining Room! - This spacious property is nestled in a forested and green area just inside of Garden Home and near Multnomah Village! This
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
13224 SW 63rd Ave
13224 Southwest 63rd Avenue, Clackamas County, OR
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
16145 Southwest Pollard Lane
16145 Southwest Pollard Lane, Bull Mountain, OR
All this home needs is you! A must see 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, 2,166 square feet! Hardwood floors in the hallway, kitchen and dining room. Carpet in the living room, family room & upstairs in all four bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue, Bull Mountain, OR
*11 Month Lease: $2,899 per month *6 month Lease: $3,200 per month *Month-to-Month Lease: $3,500 per month Lovely and spacious home in desirable Bull Mountain! Rich hardwoods and high ceilings greet you as you enter this home.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
11938 SW Chukar Ter
11938 Southwest Chukar Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1680 sqft
Scholls Ferry Rd Townhome Surrounded by Shopping and Entertainment - 11938 SW Chukar Ter Beaverton, OR 97007 This beautiful pet friendly townhome is located in the heart of the desired Progress Ridge and Barrows Rd neighborhood.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
12820 SW Dipper Ln # 100
12820 Southwest Dipper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1501 sqft
Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
6763 SW Montauk Circle
6763 Montauk Cir, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1100 sqft
Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION: This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Tigard
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
3 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1333 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
