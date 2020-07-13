/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
104 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
13 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,349
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,283
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
64 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,345
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1022 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
2 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 24 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
Monroe Square
11950 Southwest Lincoln Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monroe Square in Tigard. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
7747 SW Bonita Rd - 106
7747 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great ground floor, end unit. Tons of storage, full size washer & dryer in unit. A small, friendly community...all apartment homes feature full size washers and dryers, European kitchens, and generous storage and closet space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
11555 SW 88th Ave 4-38
11555 Southwest 88th Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information. Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
11624 SW Lomita Ave D-07
11624 Southwest Lomita Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information. Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Please call or text 971-295-8088 for more information. Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
7759 SW Bonita Rd - 104
7759 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
850 sqft
Wonderfully convenient ground floor unit with no steps...full size washer and dryer included, tons of storage and closet space thruout. A small, friendly community...
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
10850 Southwest Huntington Avenue
10850 Southwest Huntington Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1352 sqft
Beautiful Tigard Townhouse in a great location. Light and bright spaces. Quiet neighborhood. New engineered hardwood flooring. Efficient kitchen with SS appliances. 2 ample sized bedrooms including one with an en-suite bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
15795 Southwest Serena Court
15795 Southwest Serena Court, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2879 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Tigard! This spacious home features a custom kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
23 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
11 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,388
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Murray Hill
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,307
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
26 Units Available
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,216
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
8 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,065
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
