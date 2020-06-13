/
accessible apartments
120 Accessible Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
71 Units Available
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,345
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
14 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,092
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Murray Hill
26 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Last updated May 28 at 04:54pm
Greenway
2 Units Available
Conestoga Park I
10200 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Greenway Park and just minutes from the Conestoga Recreation Center. Many one-, two-, and three-bedroom units feature patio or balcony, fireplace and washer/dryer. Outdoor pool, RV parking and clubhouse available.
Results within 5 miles of Tigard
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Sexton Mountain
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
896 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westlake
15 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
5 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
985 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Central Beaverton
12 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,528
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walluga
1 Unit Available
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 8 at 07:32pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Raleigh Hills
2 Units Available
Habitat
5745 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods and carpet, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community pool, gym, courtyard, private pond. Near parks, golfing, local schools. Minutes to Hwy. 217 and Hwy 26.
Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
13905 South West Meridian Street
13905 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great one bedroom condo at 45 Degree Central! Designer finishes include quartz counters, laminate and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and more! Energy efficient & sustainable build practices bring low maintenance living to a higher level.
Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14317 South West Meridian South
14317 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
1600 sqft
Incredible single family home in 45 Degree Central.
Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
16718 South West Gleneagle Drive
16718 SW Gleneagle Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
970 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Sherwood. 970 sq feet, new laminate hardwoods throughout the living room. Updated bathroom and new tub surround. Water/Sewer/Trash included in the rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raleigh Hills
1 Unit Available
6542 SW Seymour St.
6542 Southwest Seymour Street, Raleigh Hills, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2347 sqft
6542 SW Seymour St. Available 06/15/20 6542 SW Seymour Street -- Spacious & Wheel-Chair Accessible! - This is a grand old ranch style home. 2347 sq ft, wheel-chair accessible. 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walluga
1 Unit Available
4235 Douglas Way
4235 Douglas Way, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1479 sqft
4235 Douglas Way Available 07/10/20 Great Lake Grove Bungalow Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.
Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Highland
1 Unit Available
14140 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:67
14140 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
738 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Highland
1 Unit Available
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Unit #:45
14170 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1062 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
