tigard neighborhood area 7
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
373 Apartments for rent in Tigard Neighborhood Area 7, Tigard, OR
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
7747 SW Bonita Rd - 106
7747 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great ground floor, end unit. Tons of storage, full size washer & dryer in unit. A small, friendly community...all apartment homes feature full size washers and dryers, European kitchens, and generous storage and closet space.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
7759 SW Bonita Rd - 104
7759 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
850 sqft
Wonderfully convenient ground floor unit with no steps...full size washer and dryer included, tons of storage and closet space thruout. A small, friendly community...
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
9 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,283
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
23 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,505
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:43pm
1 Unit Available
Kruse Villa
15370 Bangy Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kruse Villa in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 24 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Monroe Square
11950 Southwest Lincoln Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monroe Square in Tigard. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7151 SW Sagert Street #104
7151 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1129 sqft
2 Master Bedrooms! Located in Orchard Hill in Tualatin! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd.
5856 Lakeview Blvd, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. - Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New carpet. New interior and exterior paint. Minutes away from the lake. Easy access to I-5. Minutes away from stores and shopping.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
9272 Southwest Martha Street
9272 Southwest Martha Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1182 sqft
Light and bright Tigard three bedroom with newer flooring and updated new kitchen. The main floor features the kitchen, dining room, and living room with vaulted ceilings. In addition one bedroom is located on the main floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7169 SW Sagert Street #101
7169 Southwest Sagert Street, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1226 sqft
7169 SW Sagert Street #101 Available 08/03/20 Newly updated, 3 bedroom, end unit available soon! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
11555 SW 88th Ave 4-38
11555 Southwest 88th Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information. Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
11624 SW Lomita Ave D-07
11624 Southwest Lomita Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information. Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7340 SW Hermoso Way
7340 Southwest Hermoso Way, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
7340 SW Hermoso Way Available 07/15/20 Update One-Level In Tigard! Hardwoods, Tile, Large Backyard and More!!! - Available: July 15, 2020 Pet’s: Possible with approval and increased deposit Approximate Sq Ft: 1500 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Heating:
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Please call or text 971-295-8088 for more information. Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard.
1 of 17
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113
8720 Southwest Tualatin Road, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1022 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Tualatin Greens Condo - DESCRIPTION: This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom condo has so many great features! The unit itself is spacious at 1,022 square feet not including the great covered balcony overlooking the pool and hot tub.
1 of 27
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6763 SW Montauk Circle
6763 Montauk Cir, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1100 sqft
Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION: This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5213 ROSEWOOD STREET
5213 Rosewood Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1934 sqft
Lovely Lake Oswego 3 bedroom Home, near I-5 - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/84e13340a5 Great home with a lovely patio outside and pretty arches and tile inside.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
15795 Southwest Serena Court
15795 Southwest Serena Court, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2879 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Tigard! This spacious home features a custom kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
