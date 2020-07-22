/
tigard neighborhood area 3
120 Apartments for rent in Tigard Neighborhood Area 3, Tigard, OR
Monroe Square
11950 Southwest Lincoln Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monroe Square in Tigard. View photos, descriptions and more!
11555 SW 88th Ave 4-38
11555 Southwest 88th Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information. Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home.
11624 SW Lomita Ave D-07
11624 Southwest Lomita Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information. Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home.
11760 SW Koski Dr
11760 Southwest Koski Drive, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
This is the one - month to month lease available! Large 1800 sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great close in Tigard location near Hwy 217. Big master bedroom with attached bath that has a soaking tub, walk in closet and separate shower.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,177
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,325
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Conestoga Park II
10000 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in South Beaverton, close to Greenway Park and Washington Square. Units include washer and dryer, fireplace, and private balcony or patio with outdoor storage shed. Tennis courts, playground and plenty of parking onsite.
11040 SW Legacy Oak way
11040 Southwest Legacy Oak Way, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Great Home in Tigard - 3br/2.5ba with Bonus room on 3rd floor 1 car Garage Gas fireplace and A/C Right near Tigard Fred Meyer $40 Per person 18 and over Background check No Pets Preferred (RLNE5914254)
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Please call or text 971-295-8088 for more information. Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard.
Results within 5 miles of Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,254
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,276
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,391
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,120
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
4085 SW 160th Ave Available 08/01/20 Beaverton *Lovely Remodeled *2 Bedroom 1 Bath* St. Mary's Crossing - Lovely remodeled apartment with beautiful courtyard. Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton.
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 08/01/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,145
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,318
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,565
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1501 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
