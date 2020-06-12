/
2 bedroom apartments
269 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
986 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1006 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
10450 SW McDonald St.
10450 Southwest Mcdonald Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Brighton Hill Apartments - Property Id: 155455 Welcome Home to Brighton Hill Apartments. We are located in Tigard, a suburb west of Portland, Oregon. The Tri-Met bus system is only two blocks away.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46
9850 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard. Within walking distant is Tigard's downtown Main Street filled with quaint, local shops and delicious dinning options.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
7759 SW Bonita Rd - 304
7759 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
850 sqft
Wonderful light and bright, top floor with vaulted ceilings and in unit full size washer and dryer. Large closets, tons of storage. A small, friendly community...
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
7721 SW Bonita Rd - 111
7721 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
This fabulous ground level apartment home backs up to Fanno Creek...complete with new carpet, updated cabinetry and flooring, and a carport included. A small, friendly community...
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
11555 SW 88th Ave 4-38
11555 Southwest 88th Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
832 sqft
Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our convenient Tigard location shares access to Tigard Plaza, so no need to drive to find what you might need as it is just out your door.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
11624 SW Lomita Ave C-01
11624 Southwest Lomita Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
755 sqft
Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our convenient Tigard location shares access to Tigard Plaza, so no need to drive to find what you might need as it is just out your door.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard. Within walking distant is Tigard's downtown Main Street filled with quaint, local shops and delicious dinning options.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
906 sqft
Murray Hill
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
912 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Murray Hill
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
977 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Murray Hill
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
