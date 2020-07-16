17098 SW Berkeley Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Must See 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 3 Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage.



Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Range, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Closet Pantry, Dining Nook, Natural Light, Tile Counters and Plenty of Storage.



Main Level Includes Dining Room, Half Bathroom, Balcony and Fireplace.



Third Floor Bedrooms Feature Walk-In Closets. Soaking Tub in Master Bathroom.



Laundry Room on Third Floor.



Recreation Center Features Swimming Pool, Hot Tub and Gym.



Minutes Away From Tualatin Hills Nature Park, Cedar Hills Crossing, Tanasbourne Town Center, HWY 26 and HWY 217.



1 Year Lease.



High Speed Internet Included. Tenant Pays All Other Utilities.



Pets Welcome with Owner Approval and Additional Deposit.



Security Deposit Equals One Months Rent on Standard Approval.



Application Fee: $75.00/Adult.



Please Call or Email to Schedule an Appointment.