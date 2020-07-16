All apartments in Aloha
Aloha, OR
17098 SW Berkeley Ln
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

17098 SW Berkeley Ln

17098 Southwest Berkeley Lane · (971) 303-5616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17098 Southwest Berkeley Lane, Aloha, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Must See 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 3 Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage.

Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Range, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Closet Pantry, Dining Nook, Natural Light, Tile Counters and Plenty of Storage.

Main Level Includes Dining Room, Half Bathroom, Balcony and Fireplace.

Third Floor Bedrooms Feature Walk-In Closets. Soaking Tub in Master Bathroom.

Laundry Room on Third Floor.

Recreation Center Features Swimming Pool, Hot Tub and Gym.

Minutes Away From Tualatin Hills Nature Park, Cedar Hills Crossing, Tanasbourne Town Center, HWY 26 and HWY 217.

1 Year Lease.

High Speed Internet Included. Tenant Pays All Other Utilities.

Pets Welcome with Owner Approval and Additional Deposit.

Security Deposit Equals One Months Rent on Standard Approval.

Application Fee: $75.00/Adult.

Please Call or Email to Schedule an Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17098 SW Berkeley Ln have any available units?
17098 SW Berkeley Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17098 SW Berkeley Ln have?
Some of 17098 SW Berkeley Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17098 SW Berkeley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17098 SW Berkeley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17098 SW Berkeley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17098 SW Berkeley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17098 SW Berkeley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17098 SW Berkeley Ln offers parking.
Does 17098 SW Berkeley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17098 SW Berkeley Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17098 SW Berkeley Ln have a pool?
Yes, 17098 SW Berkeley Ln has a pool.
Does 17098 SW Berkeley Ln have accessible units?
No, 17098 SW Berkeley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17098 SW Berkeley Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17098 SW Berkeley Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17098 SW Berkeley Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17098 SW Berkeley Ln has units with air conditioning.
