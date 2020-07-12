Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

187 Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aloha apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer/dryer - Will not last long... (RLNE2200360)
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
19 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,225
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Reedville Commons, located between Hillsboro and Beaverton, is only minutes from The Streets of Tanasbourne Shopping Center, Intel, Nike, and the Max.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
4085 SW 160th Ave Available 07/18/20 Beaverton *Lovely Remodeled *2 Bedroom 1 Bath* St. Mary's Crossing - Lovely remodeled apartment with beautiful courtyard. Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Covington Square in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Park at Allen
18640 SW Bryant St, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
See why our residents call our community home. Park at Allen offers spacious two and three bedroom homes. Our quaint community is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment, with easy access to the freeway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 16 at 03:07pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Countrywood
17700 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Countrywood is a small, friendly community surrounded by trees, close to schools, public transportation and right on the Beaverton/Aloha border.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
20470 SW Annadel Street
20470 Southwest Annadel Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1788 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Arbor Vineyards Home! - NO PETS! Beautiful single-family home in Arbor Vineyards Subdivision.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
17372 SW Donald Court
17372 Southwest Donald Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
17372 SW Donald Court Available 07/28/20 Aloha Townhome - 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths + Bonus room - The kitchen features birch cabinets and an open floor plan to the living room with a bonus room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
21029 SW Brackenwood Ln
21029 Southwest Brackenwood Lane, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2176 sqft
Great Home In Beaverton - A great 3br/2.5ba home with office space upstairs, large backyard, and backing up to a greenspace. Lots of room and beautiful settings.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3985 SW 208th Ct
3985 Southwest 208th Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1008 sqft
** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home Available in Aloha ** “Virtual video tours available” - 3 bedroom 1 bath home with laminate Hardwood flooring throughout. The living area has a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with new appliances and dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
17098 SW Berkeley Ln
17098 Southwest Berkeley Lane, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1801 sqft
Must See 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 3 Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Range, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5
17345 Southwest Blanton Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
885 sqft
Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
21444 South West Johnson St
21444 SW Johnson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
960 sqft
Enjoy living in this 2 bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new carpet! This is an upstairs unit in a small tri-plex. Unit includes a wood burning fireplace and deck - perfect for summer nights! Kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher and stove.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
20042 South West Monson Street
20042 SW Monson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1482 sqft
Great corner unit townhome with two master suites!! This home has been upgraded with hardwood floors, tile kitchen countertops, and granite bathroom countertops. Main floor includes kitchen, dining/great room, gas fireplace and balcony.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3936 SW Pinewood Way
3936 Southwest Pinewood Way, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1120 sqft
Great Beaverton Townhouse W/ Yard! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=C2YGJLL5Wxb&mls=1 Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with a lovely park less than 1 block away.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
21046 SW Imperial Ct.
21046 Southwest Imperial Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1360 sqft
21046 SW Imperial Ct. Available 07/24/20 3 bedroom large fenced yard Aloha - This home has had many upgrades. Large living room, large kitchen appliances included. 2 car garage. Washer dryer hook ups. Single family home 1360 sq foot.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
6620 SW 201st Ct.
6620 Southwest 201st Court, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
6620 SW 201st Court ~ Fully Renovated & Updated Duplex! MUST SEE! - This is a MUST SEE to fully appreciate Duplex! Completely and Beautifully Refreshed! 950 SqFt 2 bedroom and 1 bath Newly Updated unit with BRAND NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
17097 SW Glen Park Ct.
17097 Southwest Glen Park Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1547 sqft
Corner Lot Townhome in Desirable Neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 level end unit townhome. 3 bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2.5 baths. Main level has hardwoods throughout. Living room has electric fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
20780 Southwest Marimar Street
20780 SW Marimar St, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1672 sqft
Incredible Beaverton home complete with high ceilings, recessed lighting, spacious eating area, and large kitchen. Cozy gas fireplace in large living room. This lovely home has an attached garage and fenced yard.

1 of 30

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
19365 SW Southview St.
19365 Southwest Southview Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1170 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath- Large fenced backyard - Updated home in the heart of Beaverton. This home will wow you with the updated features throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large backyard is fully fenced and perfect for a summer BBQ.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
20960 South West Edgemont St
20960 SW Edgemont St, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1274 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home located in Beaverton! Well maintained stainless steel appliances, attached two car garage, washer and dryer included! PETS This property does not accept pets at this time.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
4702 SW 164th Terr.
4702 Southwest 164th Terrace, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1420 sqft
Beautiful Beaverton House in Prime Location! - This Wonderful 3 bd 2.5 ba home is situated in a quiet neighborhood that backs up against a green space! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room with cozy gas fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aloha, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aloha apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

