Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR with garage

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer/dryer - Will not last long... (RLNE2200360)
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
2 Units Available
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
960 sqft
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
17097 SW Glen Park Ct.
17097 Southwest Glen Park Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1547 sqft
Corner Lot Townhome in Desirable Neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 level end unit townhome. 3 bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2.5 baths. Main level has hardwoods throughout. Living room has electric fireplace.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
19365 SW Southview St.
19365 Southwest Southview Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1170 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath- Large fenced backyard - Updated home in the heart of Beaverton. This home will wow you with the updated features throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large backyard is fully fenced and perfect for a summer BBQ.
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,982
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
10 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16160 Southwest Baseline Road
16160 Southwest Baseline Road, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1510 sqft
This 3-level, beautiful Craftsman style townhouse is ready to go. Work for Nike? Ditch one of your cars because it is only 2 short little blocks from the Nike campus. This home is in a quiet neighborhood and not on a main road.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha South
1 Unit Available
18825 South West Mayjohn Court
18825 SW Mayjohn Ct, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7980 NW Miriam Way
7980 Northeast Miriam Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1308 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome Available at Arbor Pass Condominiums! - Double master townhouse condo with attached garage. Custom paint throughout, full height backsplash, hardwood laminates throughout main, stainless steel appliances, including gas range.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16946 SW Watermark Lane
16946 Southwest Watermark Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1590 sqft
16946 SW Watermark Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14620 SW Grayling Lane
14620 Southwest Grayling Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
919 sqft
MURRAY WOODS 2 BEDROOM UNIT ***WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE INCLUDED*** - Clean and remodeled upper unit condo, 2BR/1BA/919SF .New Laminate Flooring, Newer Paint, New Carpet. Slab Granite Counter Tops. Balcony off living room area with storage closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17240 NW Gables Creek Ln, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA
17240 Northwest Gables Creek Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1855 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home + 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16248 SW Audubon Unit #101
16248 SW Audubon St, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
995 sqft
COMING SOON!!!! Townhome in the heart of Beaverton, 2 bedroom, 2 baths 995 sq. ft. - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Crisp, clean townhome surrounded by greenery in the heart of Beaverton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sexton Mountain
1 Unit Available
7639 SW Aldrich Ct.
7639 Southwest Aldrich Court, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
7639 SW Aldrich Ct. Available 07/01/20 Beaverton Single Level on Culdesac in Summercrest - Review screening criteria and apply at www.realtysolutionspdx.com. Beaverton Single level home on Culdesac.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
726 NW Adwick Drive
726 Northeast Adwick Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1556 sqft
Stunning Condo Near Intel and Nike in Arbor Crossing in Orenco - Immaculate townhouse in Orenco. Built in 2014. This wonderful condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1556 sq ft. Great room concept. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6587 NE Forest Lane
6587 Northeast Forest Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1324 sqft
Nicely updated Town Home near Orenco Station & Intel! - No Pets! Located near Orenco Station, restaurants, and parks, this clean end unit Town Home offers laminated hardwood floors through out the main/upper level, large kitchen, dining area, and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7949 NE Rockne Way
7949 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
7949 NE Rockne Way Available 06/22/20 Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16265 SW Audubon St. #101
16265 Southwest Audubon Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1029 sqft
16265 SW Audubon St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop
10540 Northeast Cedar Falls Loop, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1616 sqft
10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop Available 07/01/20 Terrific Autumn Reserve Condo - 3BR, 3 1/2 BA, 1616 SF, Large Living Room with gas fireplace; Deck; Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & huge island/breakfast bar, Large

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7963 NE Rockne Way
7963 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1556 sqft
Excellent Townhouse In Prime Hillsboro Location! - Great 3 bed 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
20749 NW Longbow Ln
20749 Northwest Longbow Lane, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1836 sqft
20749 NW Longbow Ln Available 07/08/20 Bethany/Rock Creek 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Home For Rent!!!!! - Modern and Open Floor Plan with Modern Colors. This home was built in 2001 and is 1836 square feet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
503 SW 207th Avenue
503 Southwest 207th Avenue, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
503 SW 207th Avenue Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Beaverton near West Baseline /SW 205th Ave - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home in Beaverton is located just off of West Baseline Rd near SW 205h Avenue.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Aloha, OR

Aloha apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

