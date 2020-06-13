Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR

Finding an apartment in Aloha that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer/dryer - Will not last long... (RLNE2200360)
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
2 Units Available
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Covington Square in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha South
Contact for Availability
Jefferson Square Apartments
18850 SW Farmington Road, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
993 sqft
Jefferson Square Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
2 Units Available
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
960 sqft
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
4085 SW 160th Ave Available 07/18/20 Beaverton *Lovely Remodeled *2 Bedroom 1 Bath* St. Mary's Crossing - Lovely remodeled apartment with beautiful courtyard. Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reedville Commons, located between Hillsboro and Beaverton, is only minutes from The Streets of Tanasbourne Shopping Center, Intel, Nike, and the Max.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5
17345 Southwest Blanton Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16290 SW Shaw St.,16
16290 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Come and get a Last Free month when you move in by 05/30/2020 At the end of your busy day, you will find comfort and convenience waiting for you at Village Victorian Apartments! Here at Village Victorian Apartments there is easy access to Tualatin

1 of 30

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
19365 SW Southview St.
19365 Southwest Southview Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1170 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath- Large fenced backyard - Updated home in the heart of Beaverton. This home will wow you with the updated features throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large backyard is fully fenced and perfect for a summer BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Aloha
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
75 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Five Oaks
12 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,982
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
10 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha South
1 Unit Available
18825 South West Mayjohn Court
18825 SW Mayjohn Ct, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16248 SW Audubon Unit #101
16248 SW Audubon St, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
995 sqft
COMING SOON!!!! Townhome in the heart of Beaverton, 2 bedroom, 2 baths 995 sq. ft. - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Crisp, clean townhome surrounded by greenery in the heart of Beaverton.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sexton Mountain
1 Unit Available
7639 SW Aldrich Ct.
7639 Southwest Aldrich Court, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
7639 SW Aldrich Ct. Available 07/01/20 Beaverton Single Level on Culdesac in Summercrest - Review screening criteria and apply at www.realtysolutionspdx.com. Beaverton Single level home on Culdesac.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6587 NE Forest Lane
6587 Northeast Forest Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1324 sqft
Nicely updated Town Home near Orenco Station & Intel! - No Pets! Located near Orenco Station, restaurants, and parks, this clean end unit Town Home offers laminated hardwood floors through out the main/upper level, large kitchen, dining area, and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7963 NE Rockne Way
7963 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1556 sqft
Excellent Townhouse In Prime Hillsboro Location! - Great 3 bed 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
20749 NW Longbow Ln
20749 Northwest Longbow Lane, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1836 sqft
20749 NW Longbow Ln Available 07/08/20 Bethany/Rock Creek 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Home For Rent!!!!! - Modern and Open Floor Plan with Modern Colors. This home was built in 2001 and is 1836 square feet.

1 of 10

Last updated May 27 at 07:38pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
563 Southwest 201st Avenue
563 SW 201st Ave, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1041 sqft
Baseline Woods is sophistication with contemporary style and class in Beaverton/ Hillsboro, just minutes from Downtown.
City Guide for Aloha, OR

The city of Aloha, Oregon, according to local legend, may have gotten its exotic Hawaiian name from a clerical mix-up. But for now, aloha Aloha!

When you think about Aloha Oregon, the first thing that probably comes to your mind is "Why would anyone name an Oregon town after a Hawaiian salutation?" In actual fact, it was all a mistake. According to at least one local legend, it was supposed to be called "Aloah" after a resort in Wisconsin, but when the town's founders applied for a postal address, someone along the way made a typo. To make things even more entertaining, locals still insist on pronouncing it "Aloah" (or, phonetically, "Ah-LO-wa") so there goes the Hawaii connection. In spite of this early logistical mishap, Aloha is a cheerful, friendly town that's only about 14 miles (and a million miles, figuratively) from the big metropolis of Portland. With a population of 49,425 as of the 2010 Census, Aloha somehow maintains a sophisticated, charming small town vibe, in spite of the presence of heavy corporate hitters such as Intel and Columbia Sportswear Company. The fact is, everything in Aloha is so darned pretty, that even the fast food restaurants are photo worthy. It's small town America all dressed up and ready for the prom, with the bright lights of the big city just 20 minutes away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Aloha, OR

Finding an apartment in Aloha that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

