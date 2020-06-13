/
accessible apartments
48 Accessible Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
620 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 28 Available 07/24/20 1 bedroom 1 bath WONT LAST LONG - 1 Bed / 1 Bath Washer/Dryer (RLNE2200360)
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reedville Commons, located between Hillsboro and Beaverton, is only minutes from The Streets of Tanasbourne Shopping Center, Intel, Nike, and the Max.
Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
21444 South West Johnson St
21444 SW Johnson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
960 sqft
Enjoy living in this 2 bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new carpet! This is an upstairs unit in a small tri-plex. Unit includes a wood burning fireplace and deck - perfect for summer nights! Kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Aloha
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Results within 5 miles of Aloha
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
Sexton Mountain
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
896 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Murray Hill
26 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
12 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,299
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Northeast Hillsboro
5 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Triple Creek
2 Units Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Central Beaverton
12 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,528
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Hillsboro
9 Units Available
The Grove at Orenco Station
6710 NE Vinings Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,525
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like community near Quatama Elementary School. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, fire pit and a pool area. Just minutes from Downtown Portland.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4 Units Available
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,270
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1246 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast Hillsboro
25 Units Available
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast Hillsboro
12 Units Available
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,260
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast Hillsboro
10 Units Available
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,205
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated May 28 at 04:54pm
Greenway
2 Units Available
Conestoga Park I
10200 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Greenway Park and just minutes from the Conestoga Recreation Center. Many one-, two-, and three-bedroom units feature patio or balcony, fireplace and washer/dryer. Outdoor pool, RV parking and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 8 at 07:32pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.
Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
13905 South West Meridian Street
13905 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great one bedroom condo at 45 Degree Central! Designer finishes include quartz counters, laminate and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and more! Energy efficient & sustainable build practices bring low maintenance living to a higher level.
Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Central Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14317 South West Meridian South
14317 SW Meridian St, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
1600 sqft
Incredible single family home in 45 Degree Central.
