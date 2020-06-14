/
1 bedroom apartments
96 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
708 sqft
Reedville Commons, located between Hillsboro and Beaverton, is only minutes from The Streets of Tanasbourne Shopping Center, Intel, Nike, and the Max.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha South
Contact for Availability
Jefferson Square Apartments
18850 SW Farmington Road, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
595 sqft
Jefferson Square Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.
Results within 1 mile of Aloha
West Beaverton
8 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,171
700 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Central Beaverton
13 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,982
790 sqft
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
75 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
771 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Five Oaks
11 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Results within 5 miles of Aloha
Northeast Hillsboro
14 Units Available
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
808 sqft
Nestled in Hillsboro's "Silicone Valley," close to the airport, movie theater and Rood Bridge Park. Heated pool with spa and fitness center for residents. On the MAX Light Rail.
Murray Hill
13 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
14 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,226
690 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Central Beaverton
31 Units Available
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,663
750 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,231
640 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,485
888 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Montavilla
39 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
759 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Northeast Hillsboro
12 Units Available
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
663 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Northeast Hillsboro
24 Units Available
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
673 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Central Hillsboro
3 Units Available
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,445
694 sqft
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Northeast Hillsboro
20 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,288
710 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
765 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Northeast Hillsboro
13 Units Available
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
17 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,317
827 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
