139 Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer/dryer - Will not last long... (RLNE2200360)
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3985 SW 208th Ct
3985 Southwest 208th Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1008 sqft
** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home Available in Aloha ** “Virtual video tours available” - 3 bedroom 1 bath home with laminate Hardwood flooring throughout. The living area has a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with new appliances and dining area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
17098 SW Berkeley Ln
17098 Southwest Berkeley Lane, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1801 sqft
Must See 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 3 Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Range, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3936 SW Pinewood Way
3936 Southwest Pinewood Way, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1120 sqft
Great Beaverton Townhouse W/ Yard! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=C2YGJLL5Wxb&mls=1 Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with a lovely park less than 1 block away.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
17097 SW Glen Park Ct.
17097 Southwest Glen Park Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1547 sqft
Corner Lot Townhome in Desirable Neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 level end unit townhome. 3 bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2.5 baths. Main level has hardwoods throughout. Living room has electric fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
20780 Southwest Marimar Street
20780 SW Marimar St, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1672 sqft
Incredible Beaverton home complete with high ceilings, recessed lighting, spacious eating area, and large kitchen. Cozy gas fireplace in large living room. This lovely home has an attached garage and fenced yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5
17345 Southwest Blanton Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
20960 South West Edgemont St
20960 SW Edgemont St, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1274 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home located in Beaverton! Well maintained stainless steel appliances, attached two car garage, washer and dryer included! PETS This property does not accept pets at this time.
Results within 1 mile of Aloha
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
47 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
West Beaverton
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,306
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
936 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Triple Creek
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,428
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
9 Units Available
Triple Creek
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,840
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
7 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7910 NE Miriam Way
7910 Northeast Miriam Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1227 sqft
Wonderful Hillsboro Townhouse! *Move-in Ready* - Great 2 bd 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage on the lower level and conveniently located close to the MAX station, Streets of Tanasborne, and Orenco station shopping and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
16265 SW Audubon St. #101
16265 Southwest Audubon Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1029 sqft
16265 SW Audubon St.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7853 NE Caitlin St.
7853 Northeast Caitlin Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7853 NE Caitlin St. Available 07/13/20 Fabulous Condo in Hillsboro (Move-in Ready!!) - Awesome 3 bed 2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hillsboro
7336 NE Nelly Street
7336 Northeast Nelly Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1750 sqft
7336 NE Nelly Street Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available Now! *AC*FP*Hardwoods*Near Intel* - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
939 NE Wheelock Pl
939 Northeast Wheelock Place, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8-9 Month Lease ONLY! Stunning 2 bed, 2.5 bath town home! Community includes internet, pool, gym, rec room! - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hillsboro
2764 SE Irwin Ct.
2764 Southeast Irwin Court, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1485 sqft
Fantastic Hillsboro Townhouse! *Move-in Ready!!* - Wonderful 2 story townhouse with bonus room in a convenient location! Light & bright home featuring wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace, balcony deck, and bonus flex room downstairs! Open living
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
659 NE Garswood Ln.
659 Northeast Garswood Lane, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
710 sqft
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Condo / Near Max (Optional Fully Furnished) - Beautiful, sun-filled, quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo right on the Max line at Quatama Station. Near Streets of Tanasbourne shopping, dining and entertainment.
