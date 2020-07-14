All apartments in Aloha
The Goose

Open Now until 6pm
5400 SW 180th Ave · (512) 879-1219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR 97078
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 64 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Goose.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle. Relax at home with a refreshing pool or enjoy a book outside in our lovely courtyard. Lush landscaping and vibrant multi-colored trees create a tranquil retreat to call home.

The Goose Homes come loaded with style and comfort. With stunning views, over-sized closets, wood-style flooring, private patios, full-size washer/dryers, and black and silver appliances your home is perfectly picturesque. Ideally located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and transportation. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $150/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Goose have any available units?
The Goose has 2 units available starting at $1,354 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Goose have?
Some of The Goose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Goose currently offering any rent specials?
The Goose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Goose pet-friendly?
Yes, The Goose is pet friendly.
Does The Goose offer parking?
Yes, The Goose offers parking.
Does The Goose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Goose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Goose have a pool?
Yes, The Goose has a pool.
Does The Goose have accessible units?
No, The Goose does not have accessible units.
Does The Goose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Goose has units with dishwashers.
Does The Goose have units with air conditioning?
No, The Goose does not have units with air conditioning.
