Amenities
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle. Relax at home with a refreshing pool or enjoy a book outside in our lovely courtyard. Lush landscaping and vibrant multi-colored trees create a tranquil retreat to call home.
The Goose Homes come loaded with style and comfort. With stunning views, over-sized closets, wood-style flooring, private patios, full-size washer/dryers, and black and silver appliances your home is perfectly picturesque. Ideally located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and transportation. Schedule your tour today!