Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance playground

Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle. Relax at home with a refreshing pool or enjoy a book outside in our lovely courtyard. Lush landscaping and vibrant multi-colored trees create a tranquil retreat to call home.



The Goose Homes come loaded with style and comfort. With stunning views, over-sized closets, wood-style flooring, private patios, full-size washer/dryers, and black and silver appliances your home is perfectly picturesque. Ideally located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and transportation. Schedule your tour today!