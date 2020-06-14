Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

91 Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
2 Units Available
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
960 sqft
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5
17345 Southwest Blanton Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:13pm
$
1 Unit Available
Farmington Oaks Apartments
18700 SW Farmington Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
885 sqft
Farmington Oaks Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
503 SW 207th Avenue
503 Southwest 207th Avenue, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
503 SW 207th Avenue Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Beaverton near West Baseline /SW 205th Ave - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home in Beaverton is located just off of West Baseline Rd near SW 205h Avenue.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17233 SW Baseline Road
17233 Southwest Baseline Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1266 sqft
17233 SW Baseline Road Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON!!!! Upgraded Home with a European Design!! - Property MUST Be Viewed Prior To APPLYING NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TILL 6/1/2020 Call or Text Leasing Agent Prior To APPLYING at (503) 443-9331 **DO

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
726 NW Adwick Drive
726 Northeast Adwick Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1556 sqft
Stunning Condo Near Intel and Nike in Arbor Crossing in Orenco - Immaculate townhouse in Orenco. Built in 2014. This wonderful condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1556 sq ft. Great room concept. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6587 NE Forest Lane
6587 Northeast Forest Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1324 sqft
Nicely updated Town Home near Orenco Station & Intel! - No Pets! Located near Orenco Station, restaurants, and parks, this clean end unit Town Home offers laminated hardwood floors through out the main/upper level, large kitchen, dining area, and

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
20365 SW Gracie St
20365 Southwest Gracie Street, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1924 sqft
Built in 2015, this beautiful home features an elegant kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining or family meals.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16160 Southwest Baseline Road
16160 Southwest Baseline Road, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1510 sqft
This 3-level, beautiful Craftsman style townhouse is ready to go. Work for Nike? Ditch one of your cars because it is only 2 short little blocks from the Nike campus. This home is in a quiet neighborhood and not on a main road.

1 of 29

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16940 SW Kattegat Dr.
16940 Southwest Kattegat Drive, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
2010 sqft
Wonderful Single-Family Beaverton Home in Prime Location! - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great Beaverton location! Prime commute to Nike, and only 5-10 minutes to HWY 26.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17116 SW Whitley Way
17116 Southwest Whitley Way, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1530 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Village Townhome - 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Bonus room , 1,530 sq. ft. - This townhome has a beautiful interior that includes bamboo floors, granite counters and a large dining room. The living room has a gas fireplace and built-in tv nook.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17250 SW Whitley Way
17250 Southwest Whitley Way, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Available 04/26/20 Charming Elmonica townhome - Property Id: 142966 Beautifully maintained 2 master suites plus den/office, 2 1/2 bath town home. Ready to move in and in a great location - close to shopping, bus-line, MAX line, T.V.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
14 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,299
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,226
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Murray Hill
12 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
12 Units Available
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,250
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
24 Units Available
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Northeast Hillsboro
20 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,288
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Northeast Hillsboro
5 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Murray Hill
29 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Aloha, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aloha renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

