2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 6:40 AM
105 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR
Last updated June 28 at 06:57am
14 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 27 at 09:52am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer/dryer - Will not last long... (RLNE2200360)
Last updated June 28 at 06:45am
2 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
975 sqft
Reedville Commons, located between Hillsboro and Beaverton, is only minutes from The Streets of Tanasbourne Shopping Center, Intel, Nike, and the Max.
Last updated June 27 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
20042 South West Monson Street
20042 SW Monson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1482 sqft
Great corner unit townhome with two master suites!! This home has been upgraded with hardwood floors, tile kitchen countertops, and granite bathroom countertops. Main floor includes kitchen, dining/great room, gas fireplace and balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Aloha
Last updated June 28 at 06:58am
$
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
920 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Last updated June 28 at 06:48am
11 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Last updated June 28 at 06:32am
8 Units Available
Triple Creek
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
958 sqft
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Last updated June 28 at 06:05am
4 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
936 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated June 28 at 06:40am
13 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
9 Units Available
Five Oaks
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
64 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
986 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hillsboro
2764 SE Irwin Ct.
2764 Southeast Irwin Court, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1485 sqft
Fantastic Hillsboro Townhouse! *Move-in Ready!!* - Wonderful 2 story townhouse with bonus room in a convenient location! Light & bright home featuring wood laminate flooring, gas fireplace, balcony deck, and bonus flex room downstairs! Open living
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
16265 SW Audubon St. #101
16265 Southwest Audubon Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1029 sqft
16265 SW Audubon St.
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7949 NE Rockne Way
7949 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium. This home boasts contemporary cabinets, tile counter tops, gas cook top and stainless appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Five Oaks
17116 SW Whitley Way
17116 Southwest Whitley Way, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1530 sqft
Meridian Village Townhome - 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Bonus room , 1,530 sq. ft. - This townhome has a beautiful interior that includes bamboo floors, granite counters and a large dining room. The living room has a gas fireplace and built-in tv nook.
Results within 5 miles of Aloha
Last updated June 28 at 06:53am
$
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 28 at 06:40am
$
4 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Last updated June 28 at 06:24am
$
9 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
920 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Last updated June 28 at 06:24am
$
8 Units Available
Murray Hill
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1008 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Last updated June 28 at 06:21am
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
958 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 28 at 06:10am
14 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1000 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
15 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1009 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
35 Units Available
Murray Hill
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
912 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
$
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
