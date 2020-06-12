/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
2 Units Available
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
960 sqft
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
Vose
1 Unit Available
Bryant Street Townhomes
11655 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Welcome home to Bryant St. Townhomes! Our 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhomes with attached garages are the home you've been waiting for. Call us today!
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3 Units Available
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Covington Square in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cooper Mountain - Aloha South
Contact for Availability
Jefferson Square Apartments
18850 SW Farmington Road, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
993 sqft
Jefferson Square Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
17097 SW Glen Park Ct.
17097 Southwest Glen Park Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1547 sqft
Corner Lot Townhome in Desirable Neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 level end unit townhome. 3 bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2.5 baths. Main level has hardwoods throughout. Living room has electric fireplace.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
19365 SW Southview St.
19365 Southwest Southview Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1170 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath- Large fenced backyard - Updated home in the heart of Beaverton. This home will wow you with the updated features throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large backyard is fully fenced and perfect for a summer BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Aloha
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
89 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
West Beaverton
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
20749 NW Longbow Ln
20749 Northwest Longbow Lane, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1836 sqft
20749 NW Longbow Ln Available 07/08/20 Bethany/Rock Creek 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Home For Rent!!!!! - Modern and Open Floor Plan with Modern Colors. This home was built in 2001 and is 1836 square feet.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
503 SW 207th Avenue
503 Southwest 207th Avenue, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
503 SW 207th Avenue Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Beaverton near West Baseline /SW 205th Ave - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home in Beaverton is located just off of West Baseline Rd near SW 205h Avenue.
West Beaverton
1 Unit Available
6885 SW 160th Avenue
6885 Southwest 160th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1648 sqft
6885 SW 160th Avenue Available 07/28/20 Home in Desirable Burntwood Neighborhood - 3brm 2bths, 1600 sq. ft.
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16901 SW Theodore Way
16901 Southwest Theodore Way, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1750 sqft
16901 SW Theodore Way Available 06/15/20 Cute Home in Beaverton - Tired of climbing stairs? Here is an immaculate ranch style home in a great location.
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
7204 NE Nelly St.
7204 Northeast Nelly Street, Hillsboro, OR
Home in Desirable Orenco Neighborhood Near Lots of Parks! - Large 4 bedroom home available in Orenco neighborhood! Multi-level home has a large deck that backs to beautiful green space and peaceful creek.
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
7615 NE Chesapeake Street
7615 Northeast Chesapeake Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1610 sqft
7615 NE Chesapeake Street Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Townhome in Wonderful Orenco Community! Quatama & NW Cornelius Pass - Fantastic townhome in the wonderful Orenco community.
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17240 NW Gables Creek Ln, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA
17240 Northwest Gables Creek Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1855 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home + 2.
Sexton Mountain
1 Unit Available
7639 SW Aldrich Ct.
7639 Southwest Aldrich Court, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1440 sqft
7639 SW Aldrich Ct. Available 07/01/20 Beaverton Single Level on Culdesac in Summercrest - Review screening criteria and apply at www.realtysolutionspdx.com. Beaverton Single level home on Culdesac.
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16946 SW Watermark Lane
16946 Southwest Watermark Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1590 sqft
16946 SW Watermark Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
726 NW Adwick Drive
726 Northeast Adwick Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1556 sqft
Stunning Condo Near Intel and Nike in Arbor Crossing in Orenco - Immaculate townhouse in Orenco. Built in 2014. This wonderful condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1556 sq ft. Great room concept. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances.
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
6587 NE Forest Lane
6587 Northeast Forest Lane, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1324 sqft
Nicely updated Town Home near Orenco Station & Intel! - No Pets! Located near Orenco Station, restaurants, and parks, this clean end unit Town Home offers laminated hardwood floors through out the main/upper level, large kitchen, dining area, and
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop
10540 Northeast Cedar Falls Loop, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1616 sqft
10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop Available 07/01/20 Terrific Autumn Reserve Condo - 3BR, 3 1/2 BA, 1616 SF, Large Living Room with gas fireplace; Deck; Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & huge island/breakfast bar, Large
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7963 NE Rockne Way
7963 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1556 sqft
Excellent Townhouse In Prime Hillsboro Location! - Great 3 bed 2.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
20365 SW Gracie St
20365 Southwest Gracie Street, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1924 sqft
Built in 2015, this beautiful home features an elegant kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining or family meals.
