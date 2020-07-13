/
apartments with pool
118 Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
19 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Covington Square in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
17098 SW Berkeley Ln
17098 Southwest Berkeley Lane, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1801 sqft
Must See 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 3 Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Range, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
21444 South West Johnson St
21444 SW Johnson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
960 sqft
Enjoy living in this 2 bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new carpet! This is an upstairs unit in a small tri-plex. Unit includes a wood burning fireplace and deck - perfect for summer nights! Kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher and stove.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
20042 South West Monson Street
20042 SW Monson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1482 sqft
Great corner unit townhome with two master suites!! This home has been upgraded with hardwood floors, tile kitchen countertops, and granite bathroom countertops. Main floor includes kitchen, dining/great room, gas fireplace and balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
17097 SW Glen Park Ct.
17097 Southwest Glen Park Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1547 sqft
Corner Lot Townhome in Desirable Neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 level end unit townhome. 3 bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2.5 baths. Main level has hardwoods throughout. Living room has electric fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
20960 South West Edgemont St
20960 SW Edgemont St, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1274 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home located in Beaverton! Well maintained stainless steel appliances, attached two car garage, washer and dryer included! PETS This property does not accept pets at this time.
Results within 1 mile of Aloha
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
47 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,415
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
West Beaverton
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,256
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Triple Creek
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,840
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Triple Creek
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,428
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Five Oaks
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
659 NE Garswood Ln.
659 Northeast Garswood Lane, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
710 sqft
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Condo / Near Max (Optional Fully Furnished) - Beautiful, sun-filled, quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo right on the Max line at Quatama Station. Near Streets of Tanasbourne shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7949 NE Rockne Way
7949 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium. This home boasts contemporary cabinets, tile counter tops, gas cook top and stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Aloha
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
36 Units Available
Murray Hill
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,158
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,424
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,276
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,370
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,366
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
