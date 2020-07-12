/
cooper mountain aloha north
223 Apartments for rent in Cooper Mountain - Aloha North, Aloha, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,415
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,280
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer/dryer - Will not last long... (RLNE2200360)
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
19 Units Available
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Hanover
3210 SW 185th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1160 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood are offered in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Building features include pool, hot tub, gym and carport. Residences come with in-unit laundry, dishwasher and garbage disposal service.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,225
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Reedville Commons, located between Hillsboro and Beaverton, is only minutes from The Streets of Tanasbourne Shopping Center, Intel, Nike, and the Max.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
4085 SW 160th Ave Available 07/18/20 Beaverton *Lovely Remodeled *2 Bedroom 1 Bath* St. Mary's Crossing - Lovely remodeled apartment with beautiful courtyard. Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Covington Square in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Allen
18640 SW Bryant St, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
See why our residents call our community home. Park at Allen offers spacious two and three bedroom homes. Our quaint community is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment, with easy access to the freeway.
Last updated June 16 at 03:07pm
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
17700 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Countrywood is a small, friendly community surrounded by trees, close to schools, public transportation and right on the Beaverton/Aloha border.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20470 SW Annadel Street
20470 Southwest Annadel Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1788 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Arbor Vineyards Home! - NO PETS! Beautiful single-family home in Arbor Vineyards Subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17372 SW Donald Court
17372 Southwest Donald Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
17372 SW Donald Court Available 07/28/20 Aloha Townhome - 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths + Bonus room - The kitchen features birch cabinets and an open floor plan to the living room with a bonus room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21029 SW Brackenwood Ln
21029 Southwest Brackenwood Lane, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2176 sqft
Great Home In Beaverton - A great 3br/2.5ba home with office space upstairs, large backyard, and backing up to a greenspace. Lots of room and beautiful settings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16290 SW SHAW ST 27
16290 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Village Victorian Apartements - Property Id: 304082 At the end of your busy day, you will find comfort and convenience waiting for you at Village Victorian Apartments! Here at Village Victorian Apartments there is easy access to Tualatin hills
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3985 SW 208th Ct
3985 Southwest 208th Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1008 sqft
** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home Available in Aloha ** “Virtual video tours available” - 3 bedroom 1 bath home with laminate Hardwood flooring throughout. The living area has a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with new appliances and dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17098 SW Berkeley Ln
17098 Southwest Berkeley Lane, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1801 sqft
Must See 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 3 Story Townhome with 2 Car Garage. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Range, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5
17345 Southwest Blanton Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
885 sqft
Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
21444 South West Johnson St
21444 SW Johnson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
960 sqft
Enjoy living in this 2 bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new carpet! This is an upstairs unit in a small tri-plex. Unit includes a wood burning fireplace and deck - perfect for summer nights! Kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher and stove.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
20042 South West Monson Street
20042 SW Monson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1482 sqft
Great corner unit townhome with two master suites!! This home has been upgraded with hardwood floors, tile kitchen countertops, and granite bathroom countertops. Main floor includes kitchen, dining/great room, gas fireplace and balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
19952 SW Monson Street
19952 Southwest Monson Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1482 sqft
19952 SW Monson Street Available 09/04/20 Lovely town home, complete remodel - This centrally located townhouse has been transformed with a new kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3936 SW Pinewood Way
3936 Southwest Pinewood Way, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1120 sqft
Great Beaverton Townhouse W/ Yard! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=C2YGJLL5Wxb&mls=1 Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with a lovely park less than 1 block away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21046 SW Imperial Ct.
21046 Southwest Imperial Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1360 sqft
21046 SW Imperial Ct. Available 07/24/20 3 bedroom large fenced yard Aloha - This home has had many upgrades. Large living room, large kitchen appliances included. 2 car garage. Washer dryer hook ups. Single family home 1360 sq foot.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6620 SW 201st Ct.
6620 Southwest 201st Court, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
6620 SW 201st Court ~ Fully Renovated & Updated Duplex! MUST SEE! - This is a MUST SEE to fully appreciate Duplex! Completely and Beautifully Refreshed! 950 SqFt 2 bedroom and 1 bath Newly Updated unit with BRAND NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in
