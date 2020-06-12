/
2 bedroom apartments
105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3 Units Available
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Covington Square in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cooper Mountain - Aloha South
Contact for Availability
Jefferson Square Apartments
18850 SW Farmington Road, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
797 sqft
Jefferson Square Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
2 Units Available
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
803 sqft
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath at St. Mary's Crossing #6 **SPECIAL** $300 off 1st Month Rent! - Lovely apartment with beautiful courtyard. Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
21444 South West Johnson St
21444 SW Johnson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
960 sqft
Enjoy living in this 2 bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new carpet! This is an upstairs unit in a small tri-plex. Unit includes a wood burning fireplace and deck - perfect for summer nights! Kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher and stove.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5
17345 Southwest Blanton Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16290 SW Shaw St.,16
16290 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Come and get a Last Free month when you move in by 05/30/2020 At the end of your busy day, you will find comfort and convenience waiting for you at Village Victorian Apartments! Here at Village Victorian Apartments there is easy access to Tualatin
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
89 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
986 sqft
One Month Free! Call For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
850 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
865 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
958 sqft
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
12 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
West Beaverton
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
898 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Five Oaks
11 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
1 Unit Available
Farmington Oaks Apartments
18700 SW Farmington Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
885 sqft
Farmington Oaks Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17233 SW Baseline Road
17233 Southwest Baseline Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1266 sqft
17233 SW Baseline Road Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON!!!! Upgraded Home with a European Design!! - Property MUST Be Viewed Prior To APPLYING NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TILL 6/1/2020 Call or Text Leasing Agent Prior To APPLYING at (503) 443-9331 **DO
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16248 SW Audubon Unit #101
16248 SW Audubon St, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
995 sqft
COMING SOON!!!! Townhome in the heart of Beaverton, 2 bedroom, 2 baths 995 sq. ft. - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Crisp, clean townhome surrounded by greenery in the heart of Beaverton.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7980 NW Miriam Way
7980 Northeast Miriam Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1308 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome Available at Arbor Pass Condominiums! - Double master townhouse condo with attached garage. Custom paint throughout, full height backsplash, hardwood laminates throughout main, stainless steel appliances, including gas range.
West Beaverton
1 Unit Available
14620 SW Grayling Lane
14620 Southwest Grayling Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
919 sqft
MURRAY WOODS 2 BEDROOM UNIT ***WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE INCLUDED*** - Clean and remodeled upper unit condo, 2BR/1BA/919SF .New Laminate Flooring, Newer Paint, New Carpet. Slab Granite Counter Tops. Balcony off living room area with storage closet.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7949 NE Rockne Way
7949 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
7949 NE Rockne Way Available 06/22/20 Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16265 SW Audubon St. #101
16265 Southwest Audubon Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1029 sqft
16265 SW Audubon St.
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
8726 NE DELAMERE WAY formerly: (20636 NW DELAMERE TER, Beaverton)
8726 Northeast Delamere Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1286 sqft
Arbor Crossing Townhome Near Quatama MAX Station - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
