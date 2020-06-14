Apartment List
98 Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aloha renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >

1 of 11


Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
21444 South West Johnson St
21444 SW Johnson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
960 sqft
Enjoy living in this 2 bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new carpet! This is an upstairs unit in a small tri-plex. Unit includes a wood burning fireplace and deck - perfect for summer nights! Kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Aloha


1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Central Beaverton
13 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.


1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.


1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Beaverton
9 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,174
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.


1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
75 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.


Five Oaks

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Five Oaks
11 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.


1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,982
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.


1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
10 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7980 NW Miriam Way
7980 Northeast Miriam Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1308 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome Available at Arbor Pass Condominiums! - Double master townhouse condo with attached garage. Custom paint throughout, full height backsplash, hardwood laminates throughout main, stainless steel appliances, including gas range.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
726 NW Adwick Drive
726 Northeast Adwick Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1556 sqft
Stunning Condo Near Intel and Nike in Arbor Crossing in Orenco - Immaculate townhouse in Orenco. Built in 2014. This wonderful condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1556 sq ft. Great room concept. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7949 NE Rockne Way
7949 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
7949 NE Rockne Way Available 06/22/20 Arbor Pass Condo **Garbage and High Speed Internet Included** - Come home to this fantastic Arbor Pass townhouse style condominium.
Results within 5 miles of Aloha


1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.


1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,445
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.


1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northeast Hillsboro
20 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,288
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.


1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.


1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Northeast Hillsboro
13 Units Available
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!


1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Murray Hill
29 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.


1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.


1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
5 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.


1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
17 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,317
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.


1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Raleigh Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.


1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
10 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,228
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.


1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Murray Hill
11 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.


1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Aloha, OR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aloha renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

