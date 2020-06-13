153 Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR with balcony

The city of Aloha, Oregon, according to local legend, may have gotten its exotic Hawaiian name from a clerical mix-up. But for now, aloha Aloha!

When you think about Aloha Oregon, the first thing that probably comes to your mind is "Why would anyone name an Oregon town after a Hawaiian salutation?" In actual fact, it was all a mistake. According to at least one local legend, it was supposed to be called "Aloah" after a resort in Wisconsin, but when the town's founders applied for a postal address, someone along the way made a typo. To make things even more entertaining, locals still insist on pronouncing it "Aloah" (or, phonetically, "Ah-LO-wa") so there goes the Hawaii connection. In spite of this early logistical mishap, Aloha is a cheerful, friendly town that's only about 14 miles (and a million miles, figuratively) from the big metropolis of Portland. With a population of 49,425 as of the 2010 Census, Aloha somehow maintains a sophisticated, charming small town vibe, in spite of the presence of heavy corporate hitters such as Intel and Columbia Sportswear Company. The fact is, everything in Aloha is so darned pretty, that even the fast food restaurants are photo worthy. It's small town America all dressed up and ready for the prom, with the bright lights of the big city just 20 minutes away.