153 Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3 Units Available
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,055
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Covington Square in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha South
Contact for Availability
Jefferson Square Apartments
18850 SW Farmington Road, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
993 sqft
Jefferson Square Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
620 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 28 Available 07/24/20 1 bedroom 1 bath WONT LAST LONG - 1 Bed / 1 Bath Washer/Dryer (RLNE2200360)
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
2 Units Available
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
960 sqft
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
Last updated June 3 at 10:06am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath at St. Mary's Crossing #6 **SPECIAL** $300 off 1st Month Rent! - Lovely apartment with beautiful courtyard. Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton.
Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reedville Commons, located between Hillsboro and Beaverton, is only minutes from The Streets of Tanasbourne Shopping Center, Intel, Nike, and the Max.

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
21444 South West Johnson St
21444 SW Johnson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
960 sqft
Enjoy living in this 2 bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new carpet! This is an upstairs unit in a small tri-plex. Unit includes a wood burning fireplace and deck - perfect for summer nights! Kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher and stove.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5
17345 Southwest Blanton Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.
Results within 1 mile of Aloha
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Five Oaks
12 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,982
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Beaverton
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,178
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
11 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
Last updated June 12 at 04:13pm
$
1 Unit Available
Farmington Oaks Apartments
18700 SW Farmington Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
885 sqft
Farmington Oaks Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
20749 NW Longbow Ln
20749 Northwest Longbow Lane, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1836 sqft
20749 NW Longbow Ln Available 07/08/20 Bethany/Rock Creek 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Home For Rent!!!!! - Modern and Open Floor Plan with Modern Colors. This home was built in 2001 and is 1836 square feet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
503 SW 207th Avenue
503 Southwest 207th Avenue, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
503 SW 207th Avenue Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Beaverton near West Baseline /SW 205th Ave - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home in Beaverton is located just off of West Baseline Rd near SW 205h Avenue.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Beaverton
1 Unit Available
6885 SW 160th Avenue
6885 Southwest 160th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1648 sqft
6885 SW 160th Avenue Available 07/28/20 Home in Desirable Burntwood Neighborhood - 3brm 2bths, 1600 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16901 SW Theodore Way
16901 Southwest Theodore Way, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1750 sqft
16901 SW Theodore Way Available 06/15/20 Cute Home in Beaverton - Tired of climbing stairs? Here is an immaculate ranch style home in a great location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17233 SW Baseline Road
17233 Southwest Baseline Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1266 sqft
17233 SW Baseline Road Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON!!!! Upgraded Home with a European Design!! - Property MUST Be Viewed Prior To APPLYING NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TILL 6/1/2020 Call or Text Leasing Agent Prior To APPLYING at (503) 443-9331 **DO

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
7204 NE Nelly St.
7204 Northeast Nelly Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1939 sqft
Home in Desirable Orenco Neighborhood Near Lots of Parks! - Large 4 bedroom home available in Orenco neighborhood! Multi-level home has a large deck that backs to beautiful green space and peaceful creek.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16248 SW Audubon Unit #101
16248 SW Audubon St, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
995 sqft
COMING SOON!!!! Townhome in the heart of Beaverton, 2 bedroom, 2 baths 995 sq. ft. - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Crisp, clean townhome surrounded by greenery in the heart of Beaverton.
City Guide for Aloha, OR

The city of Aloha, Oregon, according to local legend, may have gotten its exotic Hawaiian name from a clerical mix-up. But for now, aloha Aloha!

When you think about Aloha Oregon, the first thing that probably comes to your mind is "Why would anyone name an Oregon town after a Hawaiian salutation?" In actual fact, it was all a mistake. According to at least one local legend, it was supposed to be called "Aloah" after a resort in Wisconsin, but when the town's founders applied for a postal address, someone along the way made a typo. To make things even more entertaining, locals still insist on pronouncing it "Aloah" (or, phonetically, "Ah-LO-wa") so there goes the Hawaii connection. In spite of this early logistical mishap, Aloha is a cheerful, friendly town that's only about 14 miles (and a million miles, figuratively) from the big metropolis of Portland. With a population of 49,425 as of the 2010 Census, Aloha somehow maintains a sophisticated, charming small town vibe, in spite of the presence of heavy corporate hitters such as Intel and Columbia Sportswear Company. The fact is, everything in Aloha is so darned pretty, that even the fast food restaurants are photo worthy. It's small town America all dressed up and ready for the prom, with the bright lights of the big city just 20 minutes away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Aloha, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Aloha renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

