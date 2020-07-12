/
/
/
cooper mountain aloha south
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
189 Apartments for rent in Cooper Mountain - Aloha South, Aloha, OR
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9135 SW 182nd Ave
9135 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Washington County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 4-bathroom Single family House in Beaverton.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17836 SW Bryan Way
17836 Southwest Bryan Way, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1963 sqft
Cooper Mountain 3 bedroom with Finished Basement and Remodeled Kitchen - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/5BA43 Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.
Results within 1 mile of Cooper Mountain - Aloha South
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
9 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,256
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
4085 SW 160th Ave Available 07/18/20 Beaverton *Lovely Remodeled *2 Bedroom 1 Bath* St. Mary's Crossing - Lovely remodeled apartment with beautiful courtyard. Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 16 at 03:07pm
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
17700 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Countrywood is a small, friendly community surrounded by trees, close to schools, public transportation and right on the Beaverton/Aloha border.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20470 SW Annadel Street
20470 Southwest Annadel Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1788 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Arbor Vineyards Home! - NO PETS! Beautiful single-family home in Arbor Vineyards Subdivision.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17372 SW Donald Court
17372 Southwest Donald Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
17372 SW Donald Court Available 07/28/20 Aloha Townhome - 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths + Bonus room - The kitchen features birch cabinets and an open floor plan to the living room with a bonus room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16290 SW SHAW ST 27
16290 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Village Victorian Apartements - Property Id: 304082 At the end of your busy day, you will find comfort and convenience waiting for you at Village Victorian Apartments! Here at Village Victorian Apartments there is easy access to Tualatin hills
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5
17345 Southwest Blanton Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
885 sqft
Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3936 SW Pinewood Way
3936 Southwest Pinewood Way, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1120 sqft
Great Beaverton Townhouse W/ Yard! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=C2YGJLL5Wxb&mls=1 Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with a lovely park less than 1 block away.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6620 SW 201st Ct.
6620 Southwest 201st Court, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
6620 SW 201st Court ~ Fully Renovated & Updated Duplex! MUST SEE! - This is a MUST SEE to fully appreciate Duplex! Completely and Beautifully Refreshed! 950 SqFt 2 bedroom and 1 bath Newly Updated unit with BRAND NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16195 SW Bryce Court
16195 Southwest Bryce Court, Beaverton, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2617 sqft
Lovely home with covered front porch in Sexton Mountain Neighborhood! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007
16668 Southwest Snowdale Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2877 sqft
Lovely Beaverton Home 3BR, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
20780 Southwest Marimar Street
20780 SW Marimar St, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1672 sqft
Incredible Beaverton home complete with high ceilings, recessed lighting, spacious eating area, and large kitchen. Cozy gas fireplace in large living room. This lovely home has an attached garage and fenced yard.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue, Bull Mountain, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
2828 sqft
*11 Month Lease: $2,899 per month *6 month Lease: $3,200 per month *Month-to-Month Lease: $3,500 per month Lovely and spacious home in desirable Bull Mountain! Rich hardwoods and high ceilings greet you as you enter this home.
1 of 21
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
12820 SW Dipper Ln # 100
12820 Southwest Dipper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1501 sqft
Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center.
1 of 30
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
19365 SW Southview St.
19365 Southwest Southview Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1170 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath- Large fenced backyard - Updated home in the heart of Beaverton. This home will wow you with the updated features throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large backyard is fully fenced and perfect for a summer BBQ.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16265 SW Audubon St #202
16265 Southwest Audubon Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
971 sqft
16265 SW Audubon St. #202 Available 07/20/20 $1375 /2br-912 sq ft - Condo (Beaverton) - 2 bedroom, 1 bath Avalon Community condo with 912 sq. ft.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4702 SW 164th Terr.
4702 Southwest 164th Terrace, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1420 sqft
Beautiful Beaverton House in Prime Location! - This Wonderful 3 bd 2.5 ba home is situated in a quiet neighborhood that backs up against a green space! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room with cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Cooper Mountain - Aloha South
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
47 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,415
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,366
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WABull Mountain, ORKing City, ORCedar Mill, OROak Hills, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORBethany, OR