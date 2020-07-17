All apartments in Edmond
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

213 E Ayers St

213 East Ayers Street · (405) 590-7719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK 73034
Farmers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Currently being remodeled. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, granite, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, and walking distance to uco. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $950/month rent. $950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact WIP 3 at 405-590-7719 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 E Ayers St have any available units?
213 E Ayers St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 E Ayers St have?
Some of 213 E Ayers St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 E Ayers St currently offering any rent specials?
213 E Ayers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 E Ayers St pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 E Ayers St is pet friendly.
Does 213 E Ayers St offer parking?
Yes, 213 E Ayers St offers parking.
Does 213 E Ayers St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 E Ayers St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 E Ayers St have a pool?
No, 213 E Ayers St does not have a pool.
Does 213 E Ayers St have accessible units?
No, 213 E Ayers St does not have accessible units.
Does 213 E Ayers St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 E Ayers St has units with dishwashers.
