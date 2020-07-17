213 E Ayers St

Amenities

Currently being remodeled. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, granite, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, and walking distance to uco. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $950/month rent. $950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact WIP 3 at 405-590-7719 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.