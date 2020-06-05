All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

Pinehurst Avenue

40 Pinehurst Avenue · (201) 303-7089
Location

40 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-D · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
doorman
bike storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
lobby
Be among the first to live in this 2 bedroom apartment in a new development condominium at 40 Pinehurst Ave,

Unit 5D is a two bedroom, one and a half bath, featuring floor to ceiling triple paned windows and a private terrace to take in sweeping views of the Hudson River and George Washington Bridge. Living areas at The Ammann are centered around an open concept, chef's kitchen incorporating Bosch and Blomberg appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and Porcelanosa tiles and backsplash. Queen-sized master bedrooms offer generous closet space and southern light, and well-appointed bathrooms are outfitted with Porcelanosa tiles and fixtures as well as a deep soaking tub. Each unit at the Ammann has an energy efficient washer/dryer, individually controlled heat and air, and ABB virtual doorman intercom with smartphone controls. Building amenities include landscaped and furnished roofdeck, lobby level garden, bike storage, resident gym, package room, and private storage available for rental while storage units remain available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinehurst Avenue have any available units?
Pinehurst Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinehurst Avenue have?
Some of Pinehurst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinehurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Pinehurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinehurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, Pinehurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Pinehurst Avenue offer parking?
No, Pinehurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does Pinehurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pinehurst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinehurst Avenue have a pool?
No, Pinehurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does Pinehurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, Pinehurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Pinehurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, Pinehurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
