Pinehurst Avenue

Be among the first to live in this 2 bedroom apartment in a new development condominium at 40 Pinehurst Ave,



Unit 5D is a two bedroom, one and a half bath, featuring floor to ceiling triple paned windows and a private terrace to take in sweeping views of the Hudson River and George Washington Bridge. Living areas at The Ammann are centered around an open concept, chef's kitchen incorporating Bosch and Blomberg appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and Porcelanosa tiles and backsplash. Queen-sized master bedrooms offer generous closet space and southern light, and well-appointed bathrooms are outfitted with Porcelanosa tiles and fixtures as well as a deep soaking tub. Each unit at the Ammann has an energy efficient washer/dryer, individually controlled heat and air, and ABB virtual doorman intercom with smartphone controls. Building amenities include landscaped and furnished roofdeck, lobby level garden, bike storage, resident gym, package room, and private storage available for rental while storage units remain available.