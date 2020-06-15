Amenities

159 West 118th Street (The Morellino) is a pre-war condominium conversion consisting of 35 residential units, 36 storage units, & 5 retail units connected to the building. Of the 35 residential units, 15 are one Bedrooms, 9 are 2 Bedrooms, and 11 are 3 Bedrooms. Six of the units boast outdoor space, either as a rooftop terrace or ground level garden. The property includes a fitness center, common outdoor rooftop, children's playroom, a virtual doorman system, and a reception area/lobby.The Morellino is conveniently located in South-West Harlem by a number of public transportation options. The property is situation a block from both the B-C and the 2-3 subway stations, with express service to Midtown and Lower Manhattan. Furthermore, the property is within a brief walk to the major commercial/retail corridor on 125th Street and Columbia University.Amenities include newly designed lobby, kid's room & seating area as well as a live in resident manager.2 Bedroom/2 Full Baths!-Air Conditioning-Dish Washer-Stainless Steel Appliances-Wash/Dryer in unit-Newly Renovated-Elevator-Roof Deck-Children's Playroom-Bike Room