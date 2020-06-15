All apartments in New York
Morellino

159 West 118th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 West 118th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
lobby
159 West 118th Street (The Morellino) is a pre-war condominium conversion consisting of 35 residential units, 36 storage units, & 5 retail units connected to the building. Of the 35 residential units, 15 are one Bedrooms, 9 are 2 Bedrooms, and 11 are 3 Bedrooms. Six of the units boast outdoor space, either as a rooftop terrace or ground level garden. The property includes a fitness center, common outdoor rooftop, children's playroom, a virtual doorman system, and a reception area/lobby.The Morellino is conveniently located in South-West Harlem by a number of public transportation options. The property is situation a block from both the B-C and the 2-3 subway stations, with express service to Midtown and Lower Manhattan. Furthermore, the property is within a brief walk to the major commercial/retail corridor on 125th Street and Columbia University.Amenities include newly designed lobby, kid's room & seating area as well as a live in resident manager.2 Bedroom/2 Full Baths!-Air Conditioning-Dish Washer-Stainless Steel Appliances-Wash/Dryer in unit-Newly Renovated-Elevator-Roof Deck-Children's Playroom-Bike Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morellino have any available units?
Morellino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Morellino have?
Some of Morellino's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morellino currently offering any rent specials?
Morellino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morellino pet-friendly?
No, Morellino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Morellino offer parking?
No, Morellino does not offer parking.
Does Morellino have units with washers and dryers?
No, Morellino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Morellino have a pool?
No, Morellino does not have a pool.
Does Morellino have accessible units?
No, Morellino does not have accessible units.
Does Morellino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morellino has units with dishwashers.
