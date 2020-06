Amenities

1274 5th Avenue - Property Id: 291734



Newly renovated 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath in an elevator building with laundry in East Harlem!



Apartment Features:

• Integrated appliances

• In-unit washer/dryer

• Caesarstone quartz counter-tops

• Herringbone floors

• Glass stand-up shower

• Marazzi porcelain bathroom tiles

• FaceTime and video tours available upon request



Note: These are not photos of the actual unit; shown are pictures of a unit that is nearly identical with the same layout and finishes



Building Features (current):

• Laundry Room

• Pet Friendly

• Central Park views



Building Features (to come):

• Fitness Center

• Yoga Room

• Roof Deck

• Smartphone intercom

• Package Lockers

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291734

