99 Bank Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

99 Bank Street

99 Bank Street · (917) 573-6210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-CD · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Welcome to residence #2CD a beautifully redesigned FULLY FURNISHED combination apartment that encompasses 19 oversized windows over 3 exposures North,South, and West with 11ft ceilings.

From the moment you walk into this loft-like home you cant help but to feel relaxed, it was designed that way by famed architect Aurelie Paradisio collaborating with a bohemian fashion designer. It consists of 1 bedroom, 1 loft bed, and 2 full bathrooms which are separated by the dining and living room.

Upon entry you have a large closet and an open, windowed kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, endless storage with shelving to the ceiling, and a large pantry.

Walking into the corner, windowed living room the first thing you notice is the amazing sunlight from all angles. This airy room was designed with rustic wood beams where the loft bed resides above, european fixtures, and through the wall AC. Off of the living room are storage closets and a full bathroom with walk in shower.

On the other side of the kitchen you find the open dining room and home office nook that can be completely shut off from the other side of the home with 11ft tall pocket doors.

The large master suite was created with a wall of interior glass that has pull curtains for privacy.
It also is on a corner with tons of light, blackout shades and a thoughtfully designed walk-in custom closet. The master bathroom is fitted with Grohe and Duravit fixtures with both shower and soaking tub with radiant heated floors.

Noteworthy:
Original Oak Floors refinished
LG Stackable W/D
Overlooks Greenwich and Bethune Streets
City windows throughout

99 Bank street is a Prewar Coop originally built in 1898 and consist of 114 units over 7 floors. There is a part time doorman from 4pm to 12am, live-in super, central laundry, and free bike storage. The building recently installed new elevators.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Bank Street have any available units?
99 Bank Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 Bank Street have?
Some of 99 Bank Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
99 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 99 Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 99 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 99 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 99 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 99 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 99 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 99 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Bank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
