Welcome to residence #2CD a beautifully redesigned FULLY FURNISHED combination apartment that encompasses 19 oversized windows over 3 exposures North,South, and West with 11ft ceilings.



From the moment you walk into this loft-like home you cant help but to feel relaxed, it was designed that way by famed architect Aurelie Paradisio collaborating with a bohemian fashion designer. It consists of 1 bedroom, 1 loft bed, and 2 full bathrooms which are separated by the dining and living room.



Upon entry you have a large closet and an open, windowed kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, endless storage with shelving to the ceiling, and a large pantry.



Walking into the corner, windowed living room the first thing you notice is the amazing sunlight from all angles. This airy room was designed with rustic wood beams where the loft bed resides above, european fixtures, and through the wall AC. Off of the living room are storage closets and a full bathroom with walk in shower.



On the other side of the kitchen you find the open dining room and home office nook that can be completely shut off from the other side of the home with 11ft tall pocket doors.



The large master suite was created with a wall of interior glass that has pull curtains for privacy.

It also is on a corner with tons of light, blackout shades and a thoughtfully designed walk-in custom closet. The master bathroom is fitted with Grohe and Duravit fixtures with both shower and soaking tub with radiant heated floors.



Noteworthy:

Original Oak Floors refinished

LG Stackable W/D

Overlooks Greenwich and Bethune Streets

City windows throughout



99 Bank street is a Prewar Coop originally built in 1898 and consist of 114 units over 7 floors. There is a part time doorman from 4pm to 12am, live-in super, central laundry, and free bike storage. The building recently installed new elevators.