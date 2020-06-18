All apartments in New York
988 Fifth Avenue

988 5th Avenue · (212) 937-6677
Location

988 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
doorman
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
HOTEL LIVING IN A BOUTIQUE FIFTH AVENUE CONDOMINIUM. This stunning duplex penthouse has two enormous landscaped terraces, and sits atop a small, private, and highly coveted, white glove, Pre-war condominium. Each room of this impeccably furnished and sun-flooded 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment has floor to ceiling windows affording breathtaking views of Central Park and the New York City skyline. This is sumptuous living with international flair right in the epicenter of New York citys prized upper east side. On the main level is a corner living room, chefs kitchen, formal dining room, a master suite with a dressing room upholstered in cashmere with mahogany cabinetry, and a luxurious private guest suite. The expansive landscaped terrace is accessed from every room. On the upper level, two additional guestrooms have access to another spectacular wrap terrace with outdoor bar and covered pergola, three separate, private outdoor showers and seating area. There is also a small spa on this level. The monthly rent includes daily maid service Monday through Friday including laundry and ironing, weekly fresh flowers provided and installed by a renowned local florist, satellite TV, WIFI, and electricity. A gardener is also on staff to maintain the outdoor spaces and landscaping. The penthouse has its own AC and water systems and the building also has an emergency generator. The impeccably designed and furnished penthouse provides one with the benefits of hotel living in the seclusion and privacy of a boutique building located in one of the most coveted locations in Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 988 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
988 Fifth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 988 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 988 Fifth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 988 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
988 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 988 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 988 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 988 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 988 Fifth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 988 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 988 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 988 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 988 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 988 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 988 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 988 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 988 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
