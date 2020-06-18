988 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning doorman guest suite hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman parking garage guest suite hot tub internet access

HOTEL LIVING IN A BOUTIQUE FIFTH AVENUE CONDOMINIUM. This stunning duplex penthouse has two enormous landscaped terraces, and sits atop a small, private, and highly coveted, white glove, Pre-war condominium. Each room of this impeccably furnished and sun-flooded 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment has floor to ceiling windows affording breathtaking views of Central Park and the New York City skyline. This is sumptuous living with international flair right in the epicenter of New York citys prized upper east side. On the main level is a corner living room, chefs kitchen, formal dining room, a master suite with a dressing room upholstered in cashmere with mahogany cabinetry, and a luxurious private guest suite. The expansive landscaped terrace is accessed from every room. On the upper level, two additional guestrooms have access to another spectacular wrap terrace with outdoor bar and covered pergola, three separate, private outdoor showers and seating area. There is also a small spa on this level. The monthly rent includes daily maid service Monday through Friday including laundry and ironing, weekly fresh flowers provided and installed by a renowned local florist, satellite TV, WIFI, and electricity. A gardener is also on staff to maintain the outdoor spaces and landscaping. The penthouse has its own AC and water systems and the building also has an emergency generator. The impeccably designed and furnished penthouse provides one with the benefits of hotel living in the seclusion and privacy of a boutique building located in one of the most coveted locations in Manhattan.