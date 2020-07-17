All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

9 Murray Street

9 Murray Street · (917) 297-9989
Location

9 Murray Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-W · Avail. now

$12,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Spread across 3,000+ SF, 5W offers three bedrooms, two and a half baths, 13 double-hung windows, front and back exposures, located in the middle of everything in Tribeca. A masterpiece in geometry, this loft is a study in open space, intersecting planes, and the use of light to establish various tones as you move throughout the space.

Unit 5W has three exposures, facing South in the front and North and East in the rear. The living area centers around a large open space with high ceilings (11 ft) and cast-iron columns, with adjacent spaces suitable for entertaining or a home office or studio, an eat-in kitchen, and several ways to enter. The 1616 foot kitchen features a wraparound counter, a professional range, wall-mounted oven, double sinks, pantry, sub-zero refrigerator, cappuccino maker and breakfast bar and enough space to ballroom dance your way through a home-cooked meal. The Brazilian Cherry hardwood flooring is bold and rich. There is a West entrance with a semi-direct elevator, an East entrance down the hallway, and a freight elevator that can open directly into the living room, an ideal setup for artists or collectors, or for hosting a big soiree. This apartment features a master suite the size of some apartments, and two medium-size bedrooms, facing away from the street to ensure relative quiet. The master suite has six windows and two exposures, a custom walk-in closet, an en suite bathroom with separate sinks, and wall-mounted toilets and bidets. Apartment has central air.

The Franklin Building was built just before 1900 and is located between Broadway and Church just a stone's throw away from City Hall. The keyed elevator goes to a shared roof deck with views of the World Trade Center and the Hudson River. The ground floor houses the New York Public Library. Full time super and porter. Area attractions include The World Trade Center and Westfield shopping area with more than 100 stores centered around the Calatrava-designed Oculus. The Brookfield Place World Financial Center, the North Cove Marina, Battery Park, the South Street Seaport, not to mention the best of Tribeca, SoHo, FiDi and Chinatown just minutes away by foot. Neighborhood spots include Locanda Verde, Frenchette, Zuckers Bagels & Smoked Fish, Tetsu, Grandaisy, and The Odeon not to mention many, many others. Whole Foods nearby.

Transportation is a breeze with subway lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, C, E, F, J, R, W, Z at City Hall, Fulton, WTC, and/or Chambers one-to-four blocks away. Traveling by car is just as easy with the Brooklyn Bridge, Battery Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, West Side Drive and FDR just a few minutes away.

NOTES: Pets are case-by-case. Access is very limited. Brokers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Murray Street have any available units?
9 Murray Street has a unit available for $12,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Murray Street have?
Some of 9 Murray Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Murray Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Murray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Murray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Murray Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 Murray Street offer parking?
No, 9 Murray Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 Murray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Murray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Murray Street have a pool?
No, 9 Murray Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Murray Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Murray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Murray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Murray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
