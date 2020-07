Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel pool air conditioning

Historic 1845 Townhouse top floor two bedroom two bathroom. Enjoy the uniquely vaulted ceiling up to 14ft above and gorgeous open kitchen with its slate counter top and stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances. There is a Built in pantry, Skylight and great storage. Beautifully restored wide plank wood floors grace the space, central A/C and a Whirlpool washer and dryer. It's a 3 flight walk up and worth it. No pets please. Enjoy a wide variety of shops in the confluence of Greenwich Village and Union Square, not to mention the rich selection of fine restaurants. A New York City home with historical character and modern amenities. Move in August 22nd.