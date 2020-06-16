885 9th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range Property Amenities internet access

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available! June Homes simplifies the moving process by providing quality properties in desirable locations, offering flexible-term renting options to fit your needs, furnishing all properties with a unique feel to match your style, removing hidden fees and so you know exactly, what you re signing up for, and streamlining the process submit documents to move-in with us. The home includes ac, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels. To take a virtual walk-through of the home click here: https://geocv.com/g0U0CgW8MnKHcp1nbR6o3g About June Homes: The traditional rental market isn t designed for the renter. Yet, we know that where you live is the foundation of the rest of your life. So, we took a broken system and redesigned it from the ground up, with the renter in mind. June offers beautiful, flexible-term apartments, furnished or unfurnished, with others or on your own. With no broker fees, no sign-up costs, and no catch we don t just make renting fair, we make it delightful. We re on a mission to fix the rental market. Curated apartments. A fair, simple process. And a better deal. You re home now. This perfectly sized 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home, located in the Columbus Circle neighborhood of New York City, truly showcases a well appointed modern design that s photoshoot ready. From the open kitchen to cozy bedroom, you ll surely be happy to call this home. As you enter you ll long hallway that leads to from the bathroom to the living room which features a Smart TV that includes Netflix and HBO. The bedroom walls are neutral and theres pops of blue tones throughout. The walnut wood colored bed is sharp and clean while the tall black out window curtains soften the styling. The space also embodies the June standard of unique decor accents including elements like floor plants, alarm clocks, and accent rugs that completes the sophisticated design. The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve. The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate. These prices were generated on May 25, 2020. See below for additional prices and date range options: May 25, 2020 - July 9, 2020: $2700.00/month #283: Columbus Circle 1 Bedroom (Queen)



Terms: One year lease