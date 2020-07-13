865 United Nations Plaza

Amenities

LEGAL 3 BED/1Bth..NO Fee From Owners Broker..24 Hour Doorman Hi Rise. Double Size Marble/Granite Kitchen w/All Stainless Appliances includes Sub-Zero Fridge and Dishwasher/Micro. New Marble Bath with Deep TubWindow in both bath and kitchen.1100 sq feet Full 3 Bed(All Full Walls and Doors)/1 Full BathGreat for 3 SHARES..Great City View..WINDOWS IN ALL 3 BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM.$4,995.00Lease Starts September 1, 2020.No Broker Fees From Listing Broker...Tenant pays building application, move in fees and background fees(just over $2000)At 5,195.00/mo Owner will pay all building fees.