Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:01 AM

865 United Nations Plaza

865 1st Avenue · (646) 415-2011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

865 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12D · Avail. now

$4,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
LEGAL 3 BED/1Bth..NO Fee From Owners Broker..24 Hour Doorman Hi Rise. Double Size Marble/Granite Kitchen w/All Stainless Appliances includes Sub-Zero Fridge and Dishwasher/Micro. New Marble Bath with Deep TubWindow in both bath and kitchen.1100 sq feet Full 3 Bed(All Full Walls and Doors)/1 Full BathGreat for 3 SHARES..Great City View..WINDOWS IN ALL 3 BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM.$4,995.00Lease Starts September 1, 2020.No Broker Fees From Listing Broker...Tenant pays building application, move in fees and background fees(just over $2000)At 5,195.00/mo Owner will pay all building fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 United Nations Plaza have any available units?
865 United Nations Plaza has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 865 United Nations Plaza have?
Some of 865 United Nations Plaza's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 United Nations Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
865 United Nations Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 United Nations Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 865 United Nations Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 865 United Nations Plaza offer parking?
No, 865 United Nations Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 865 United Nations Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 United Nations Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 United Nations Plaza have a pool?
No, 865 United Nations Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 865 United Nations Plaza have accessible units?
No, 865 United Nations Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 865 United Nations Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 United Nations Plaza has units with dishwashers.
