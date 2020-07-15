86 University Place

Amenities

Beautifully renovated true 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a prime Greenwich Village location. This spacious apartment has extremely high 12 foot ceilings, large windows, and ample storage in each bedroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This is a very bright apartment. Each bedroom has AC.An apartment like this is rarely available! 86 University is just two blocks from Union Square (4,5,6, N, Q, R, and L trains) and a few blocks from Washington Square and NYU.