Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:49 AM

86 University Place

86 University Place · (516) 729-4800
Location

86 University Place, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated true 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a prime Greenwich Village location. This spacious apartment has extremely high 12 foot ceilings, large windows, and ample storage in each bedroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This is a very bright apartment. Each bedroom has AC.An apartment like this is rarely available! 86 University is just two blocks from Union Square (4,5,6, N, Q, R, and L trains) and a few blocks from Washington Square and NYU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 University Place have any available units?
86 University Place has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 University Place have?
Some of 86 University Place's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 University Place currently offering any rent specials?
86 University Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 University Place pet-friendly?
No, 86 University Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 86 University Place offer parking?
No, 86 University Place does not offer parking.
Does 86 University Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 University Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 University Place have a pool?
No, 86 University Place does not have a pool.
Does 86 University Place have accessible units?
No, 86 University Place does not have accessible units.
Does 86 University Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 University Place does not have units with dishwashers.
