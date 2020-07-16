Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this sunny, south-facing studio in the heart of the West Village. This spacious studio has ample room for both living and sleeping areas. Features here include a decorative fireplace, walk-in closet and bathtub/shower combination. The apartment is just two flights up, and there is a communal backyard and live-in super. 86 Horatio Street is a charming building steps away from the High Line, Meatpacking District and plenty of wonderful shops and restaurants!,Quiet, renovated large studio in one of the most sought after tree-lined blocks in the West Village. The studio features an ample living/sleeping area, an extra-large walk-in closet, a decorative fireplace and two large windows. Just three flights up! You'll love living in this charming building that offers an incredible backyard and a live in Super.



Hudson River, High Line, Meatpacking District, Bleecker Street, Soho shopping and the best restaurants are all just steps away.