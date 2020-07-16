All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

86 Horatio Street

86 Horatio Street · (917) 497-3917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86 Horatio Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Welcome home to this sunny, south-facing studio in the heart of the West Village. This spacious studio has ample room for both living and sleeping areas. Features here include a decorative fireplace, walk-in closet and bathtub/shower combination. The apartment is just two flights up, and there is a communal backyard and live-in super. 86 Horatio Street is a charming building steps away from the High Line, Meatpacking District and plenty of wonderful shops and restaurants!,Quiet, renovated large studio in one of the most sought after tree-lined blocks in the West Village. The studio features an ample living/sleeping area, an extra-large walk-in closet, a decorative fireplace and two large windows. Just three flights up! You'll love living in this charming building that offers an incredible backyard and a live in Super.

Hudson River, High Line, Meatpacking District, Bleecker Street, Soho shopping and the best restaurants are all just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Horatio Street have any available units?
86 Horatio Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Horatio Street have?
Some of 86 Horatio Street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Horatio Street currently offering any rent specials?
86 Horatio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Horatio Street pet-friendly?
No, 86 Horatio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 86 Horatio Street offer parking?
No, 86 Horatio Street does not offer parking.
Does 86 Horatio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Horatio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Horatio Street have a pool?
No, 86 Horatio Street does not have a pool.
Does 86 Horatio Street have accessible units?
No, 86 Horatio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Horatio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Horatio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
