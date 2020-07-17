All apartments in New York
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

852 Amsterdam Avenue

852 Amsterdam Avenue · (516) 661-4535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

852 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
Convenient Upper West Side location, 2 minute walk to the 1 train. Central Park, Whole foods, and plenty of restaurants and bars within 5 minute walking distance. ELEVATOR and LAUNDRY building with a 24/7 DOORMAN and complimentary GYM. Super clean and well maintained. Pets allowed. NO FEE large 1 bedroom apartment with high beamed ceilings and plenty of natural sunlight to brighten up the space. Huge living room and king size bedroom with more than enough closet space. Windowed kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated bathroom. Easy application process.FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING OF THIS AND THE BEST OF ALL AVAILABILITY, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME BY PHONE, TEXT OR E-MAIL. Ariel Loloi: cell- 5166614535 email- aloloi@motionnewyork.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
852 Amsterdam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 852 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
852 Amsterdam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 852 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 852 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
