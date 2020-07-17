852 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

Convenient Upper West Side location, 2 minute walk to the 1 train. Central Park, Whole foods, and plenty of restaurants and bars within 5 minute walking distance. ELEVATOR and LAUNDRY building with a 24/7 DOORMAN and complimentary GYM. Super clean and well maintained. Pets allowed. NO FEE large 1 bedroom apartment with high beamed ceilings and plenty of natural sunlight to brighten up the space. Huge living room and king size bedroom with more than enough closet space. Windowed kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated bathroom. Easy application process.FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING OF THIS AND THE BEST OF ALL AVAILABILITY, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME BY PHONE, TEXT OR E-MAIL. Ariel Loloi: cell- 5166614535 email- aloloi@motionnewyork.com