850 West 176th Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Awesome Sunny South-facing Large IBR, Overlooking J Hood Wright Park from the Bedroom. Photos in this listing are from the same building, same line but an apartment that was recently renovated as this one has already been, sorry. New photos coming as soon as the work is completed in this apartment. The light and views coming from the 3 windows into the open kitchen & LR just blew me away!! The living room looks to the south and west with Great Light and a Sliver View of the Hudson River. The entire apartment will have new plumbing new electrical3 good size closets. The bedroom closet could be considered a bedroom if this were the East Village.5-Minute walk to Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and 2 Min. to the A-Train.1 Min to the Park, 5 Min to Broadway shoppingJust 2 blocks from the "A" train which can get you into midtown in about 20 minutes or just a few blocks from the GWB pedestrian entrance for a brisk morning jog. Beautiful West 176th St 1920s bldg with caring Live-in Super.