850 West 176th Street

850 West 176th Street · (646) 316-1904
Location

850 West 176th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
Awesome Sunny South-facing Large IBR, Overlooking J Hood Wright Park from the Bedroom. Photos in this listing are from the same building, same line but an apartment that was recently renovated as this one has already been, sorry. New photos coming as soon as the work is completed in this apartment. The light and views coming from the 3 windows into the open kitchen & LR just blew me away!! The living room looks to the south and west with Great Light and a Sliver View of the Hudson River. The entire apartment will have new plumbing new electrical3 good size closets. The bedroom closet could be considered a bedroom if this were the East Village.5-Minute walk to Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and 2 Min. to the A-Train.1 Min to the Park, 5 Min to Broadway shoppingJust 2 blocks from the "A" train which can get you into midtown in about 20 minutes or just a few blocks from the GWB pedestrian entrance for a brisk morning jog. Beautiful West 176th St 1920s bldg with caring Live-in Super.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 West 176th Street have any available units?
850 West 176th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 West 176th Street have?
Some of 850 West 176th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 West 176th Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 West 176th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 West 176th Street pet-friendly?
No, 850 West 176th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 850 West 176th Street offer parking?
No, 850 West 176th Street does not offer parking.
Does 850 West 176th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 West 176th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 West 176th Street have a pool?
No, 850 West 176th Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 West 176th Street have accessible units?
No, 850 West 176th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 West 176th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 West 176th Street has units with dishwashers.
