82 Horatio Street

FULLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED STUDIO ON A CLASSIC TREE LINED WEST VILLAGE STREET



Minimum Lease Term: 12 Months

Fully Furnished Unit



THE APARTMENT: This large third floor studio is tastefully furnished and fully renovated. It is located just two short flights up. South facing windows bring in bright sun and light while overlooking the building's peaceful shared garden and the back of neighboring town homes. The tasteful modern furniture perfectly fits the space and includes a stylish couch, large ottoman, sitting chair and work desk area. There is also an oversized free standing mirror and mounted flat screen TV. The Apt has been gut renovated and features high end condo quality finishes. The kitchen features a full size Liebherr refrigerator, Bertazzoni range and microwave and a Miele dishwasher. There is also plenty of counter and cabinet space to accommodate your culinary needs. An island has also been added complete with two bar stools for dining and or additional seating. The spotless and gorgeously renovated bath features a walk in shower. Exposed brick and a decorative fireplace round out this classic West Village space.



THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Considered NYC's most desirable neighborhood year after year. Tree lined streets, coffee shops, bistros and boutiques are just steps away in all directions. All while being a short distance from the A,C,E, & L @ 14th Street, 1 & Path Trains @ Christopher. Also conveniently located a short distance from the Hudson River Esplanade.



QUICK and SIMPLE CO-OP APPROVAL

*PETS ALLOWED Case by Case

**NET EFFECTIVE RENT ADVERTISED - Gross rent is $4,000 with 1 month free on a 12 month lease.



**INCENTIVE: 1 Month free on an 18 month lease.

Gross Furnished Rent: $3,800