All apartments in New York
Find more places like 82 Horatio Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
82 Horatio Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

82 Horatio Street

82 Horatio Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

82 Horatio Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,667

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
FULLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED STUDIO ON A CLASSIC TREE LINED WEST VILLAGE STREET

Minimum Lease Term: 12 Months
Fully Furnished Unit

THE APARTMENT: This large third floor studio is tastefully furnished and fully renovated. It is located just two short flights up. South facing windows bring in bright sun and light while overlooking the building's peaceful shared garden and the back of neighboring town homes. The tasteful modern furniture perfectly fits the space and includes a stylish couch, large ottoman, sitting chair and work desk area. There is also an oversized free standing mirror and mounted flat screen TV. The Apt has been gut renovated and features high end condo quality finishes. The kitchen features a full size Liebherr refrigerator, Bertazzoni range and microwave and a Miele dishwasher. There is also plenty of counter and cabinet space to accommodate your culinary needs. An island has also been added complete with two bar stools for dining and or additional seating. The spotless and gorgeously renovated bath features a walk in shower. Exposed brick and a decorative fireplace round out this classic West Village space.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Considered NYC's most desirable neighborhood year after year. Tree lined streets, coffee shops, bistros and boutiques are just steps away in all directions. All while being a short distance from the A,C,E, & L @ 14th Street, 1 & Path Trains @ Christopher. Also conveniently located a short distance from the Hudson River Esplanade.

QUICK and SIMPLE CO-OP APPROVAL
*PETS ALLOWED Case by Case
**NET EFFECTIVE RENT ADVERTISED - Gross rent is $4,000 with 1 month free on a 12 month lease.,*** 1 MONTH OF FREE RENT! *** FULLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED STUDIO ON A CLASSIC TREE LINED WEST VILLAGE STREET

THE APARTMENT: This large third floor studio is tastefully furnished and fully renovated. It is located just two short flights up. South facing windows bring in bright sun and light while overlooking the building's peaceful shared garden and the back of neighboring town homes. The tasteful modern furniture perfectly fits the space and includes a stylish couch, large ottoman, sitting chair and work desk area. There is also an oversized free standing mirror and mounted flat screen TV. The Apt has been gut renovated and features high end condo quality finishes. The kitchen features a full size Liebherr refrigerator, Bertazzoni range and microwave and a Miele dishwasher. There is also plenty of counter and cabinet space to accommodate your culinary needs. An island has also been added complete with two bar stools for dining and or additional seating. The spotless and gorgeously renovated bath features a walk in shower. Exposed brick and a decorative fireplace round out this classic West Village space.
**INCENTIVE: 1 Month free on an 18 month lease.
Gross Furnished Rent: $3,800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Horatio Street have any available units?
82 Horatio Street has a unit available for $3,667 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 Horatio Street have?
Some of 82 Horatio Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Horatio Street currently offering any rent specials?
82 Horatio Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Horatio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Horatio Street is pet friendly.
Does 82 Horatio Street offer parking?
No, 82 Horatio Street does not offer parking.
Does 82 Horatio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Horatio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Horatio Street have a pool?
No, 82 Horatio Street does not have a pool.
Does 82 Horatio Street have accessible units?
No, 82 Horatio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Horatio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Horatio Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 82 Horatio Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity