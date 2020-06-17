805 Greenwich Street

Amenities

Be the first to live in this stunning 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, newly renovated with the highest quality finishes and attention to detail.



In a prime West Village location, this home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, solid core doors, plenty of closet space, and a washer/dryer. A decorative fireplace with a gorgeous marble mantle is the centerpiece of the living room. East and West exposures let glorious light shine in.



The cook's kitchen is equipped with a suite of top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a Fischer & Paykel refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher and a Beko stove and built-in microwave. Custom hardwood-dovetailed cabinets and soft-close drawers provide plenty of storage space, pendant lighting illuminates the breakfast bar, and the statuary marble countertops are complimented by an Ann Sachs subway tile backsplash.



The classically styled bathroom features a marble sink-top, Kohler polished nickel fittings and shower controls, a Toto dual flush toilet, a Robern medicine cabinet, a floating glass shower door, subway wall tiles and beautiful marble mosaic floor tiles.



Fantastic West Village location close to Abington Square, Pier 51 at Hudson River Park and all the great shops and boutiques the neighborhood has to offer. An abundance of fantastic restaurant choices are nearby - Via Carota, Morandi, The Beatrice Inn, Corner Bistro, Mary's Fish Camp and Buvette are just a few.



This is a 4th floor walk-up and worth every step. Pets are welcome!