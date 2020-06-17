All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

805 Greenwich Street

805 Greenwich Street · (212) 452-4473
Location

805 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$5,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this stunning 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, newly renovated with the highest quality finishes and attention to detail.

In a prime West Village location, this home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, solid core doors, plenty of closet space, and a washer/dryer. A decorative fireplace with a gorgeous marble mantle is the centerpiece of the living room. East and West exposures let glorious light shine in.

The cook's kitchen is equipped with a suite of top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a Fischer & Paykel refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher and a Beko stove and built-in microwave. Custom hardwood-dovetailed cabinets and soft-close drawers provide plenty of storage space, pendant lighting illuminates the breakfast bar, and the statuary marble countertops are complimented by an Ann Sachs subway tile backsplash.

The classically styled bathroom features a marble sink-top, Kohler polished nickel fittings and shower controls, a Toto dual flush toilet, a Robern medicine cabinet, a floating glass shower door, subway wall tiles and beautiful marble mosaic floor tiles.

Fantastic West Village location close to Abington Square, Pier 51 at Hudson River Park and all the great shops and boutiques the neighborhood has to offer. An abundance of fantastic restaurant choices are nearby - Via Carota, Morandi, The Beatrice Inn, Corner Bistro, Mary's Fish Camp and Buvette are just a few.

This is a 4th floor walk-up and worth every step. Pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Greenwich Street have any available units?
805 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 805 Greenwich Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Greenwich Street is pet friendly.
Does 805 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 805 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 805 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Greenwich Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 805 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 805 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Greenwich Street has units with dishwashers.
