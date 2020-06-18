All apartments in New York
802 Ninth Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

802 Ninth Avenue

802 9th Avenue · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

802 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
No Broker Fee (ask about other incentives)Your new studio apartment in the Heart of Trendy Hell's Kitchen! Call, text, email now to apply.Apartment Features:- Spacious open concept- Ample Closet Space- Hardwood Floors- New modern spa bathroom- Over-Head Lighting-Open KitchenNeighborhood Attractions:- Meatball Shop- Tacuba- Alvin Ailey's Dance Theater- Westerly Health Food Market- Central Park-The building is conveniently located just steps-from New York's best restaurants & eateries and next to major transportation hubs including the A/C/E, 1/2/3, N/Q/R, and S/7!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
802 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 802 Ninth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 802 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 802 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 802 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 802 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Ninth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
