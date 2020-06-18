802 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities hot tub media room

No Broker Fee (ask about other incentives)Your new studio apartment in the Heart of Trendy Hell's Kitchen! Call, text, email now to apply.Apartment Features:- Spacious open concept- Ample Closet Space- Hardwood Floors- New modern spa bathroom- Over-Head Lighting-Open KitchenNeighborhood Attractions:- Meatball Shop- Tacuba- Alvin Ailey's Dance Theater- Westerly Health Food Market- Central Park-The building is conveniently located just steps-from New York's best restaurants & eateries and next to major transportation hubs including the A/C/E, 1/2/3, N/Q/R, and S/7!